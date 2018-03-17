  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields

The Christian Brothers deny acting unconscionably over the sale of part of the school playing grounds.

By Aodhan O Faolain Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,991 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3909001
Clonkeen College
Image: Google Maps
Clonkeen College
Clonkeen College
Image: Google Maps

THE BOARD OF management of a South Dublin secondary school were “kept in the dark” about plans by the Christian Brothers to sell part of its playing grounds to builders for €18m, the High Court has heard.

The board of management of Clonkeen College at Deansgrange Co Dublin have brought proceedings against the congregation of Christian Brothers, which set up the school and are its patrons, aimed at retaining the playing fields for as long as the school remains in operation.

The congregation has opposed the action, and denies the board’s claims the proposed sale to a developer will adversely affect the 520-pupil school.

Opening the case on Friday, James Dwyer SC appearing with Lucy Dwyer BL for the board said the case was “rather controversial” and had been brought so the playing fields would remain available for the school and its students.

Counsel said the board “knew nothing” and was “kept in dark” over the €18m deal where local builder Patrick Durkan Snr is to acquire a very significant portion of the playing fields, some 7 acres, from the congregation.

The board was only informed of the deal for commercial reasons in May 2017 and was told that the sale was going ahead, counsel said. “A PR company was paid €10,000 to break the news to the board about the sale,” counsel added.

Breach of agreement

In the years prior to the deal the school board had raised funds to improve all its facilities including the playing fields, which he said both the congregation and the Edmund Rice Schools Trust ERST, which in 2008 became the patron of the school premises, knew about and consented to.

Over €450,000 was spent on improving the playing fields. Counsel said that money had been “wasted” as under the proposed sale those facilities would be “bulldozed” and “torn up.”

Counsel said under the proposed sale agreement the school will receive €1.3m and retain one small area of the existing playing fields for use as a playing pitch, which it does not believe is suitable for the school’s needs.

The board, counsel said, also says the proposed plans will also adversely affect its special education needs unit.

In its action the board, which has managed the school since 1998, claims that the sale breaches a 2006 agreement with the congregation.

The board claims it was agreed the playing fields would remain available for the school and another part of the lands, known as the extended monastery site, would be sold for development.

As a result the 2017 sale agreement board members seek several declarations including that the students of Clonkeen College are entitled to the continued use of the playing fields as long as the school remains in operation.

Opposition

The board also seeks a declarations that the only portion of the lands that the congregation are entitled to develop is the monastery site, and that the congregation is not allowed resile from the terms of the 2006 agreement.

The board further seeks orders from the court restraining the disposal of the playing fields and that the 2006 agreement be specifically performed.

The application is opposed by the congregation and the plaintiff’s claims are denied.

In its defence the congregation, represented by Peter Bland SC and Yvonne McNamara BL, say the plaintiffs have no interest in the lands that are the subject of the proceedings.

The congregation denies acting unconscionably.

The congregation also denies the board has any valid objection to the sale of the lands, and argue the 2006 agreement is void and of no effect.

It has entered into binding contracts to sell the lands and it intends to make significant charitable donations from the sale.

The case, before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart, continues.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Met Éireann issues orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast
57,551  25
2
'A very nice gesture': Mike Pence tells Leo Varadkar that his partner Matt would be welcome in his home
50,487  167
3
'A shambles': Paddy Jackson's barrister criticises police investigation as he makes closing statement
48,946  0
Fora
1
These are Ireland's 10 most valuable business brands
637  0
2
'I hit a crossroads and didn't know what I could do. I had no qualification except entrepreneurship'
418  0
3
After failing to strike a deal, Dublin Airport will re-open bids for a huge hotel joined to T2
362  0
The42
1
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals
49,661  106
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
32,087  9
3
As it happened: Day 4 of Cheltenham
25,198  10
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are seriously convinced that Cardi B is pregnant and due to give birth very soon ...it's The Dredge
10,631  0
2
Just 5 celebrity couples I am quietly obsessed with
8,086  2
3
Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett both had 'penis facials' to make them look younger
7,122  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields
Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields
Two men jailed for punching and kicking a female wheelchair user outside her home
Convicted rapist tried to kill man in front of children but failed as shotgun cartridges were damp
GARDAí
Cocaine and cannabis worth â¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
Herbal cannabis worth €90k found hidden in blankets sent from Canada
DUBLIN
'We have waited a long time': Council plans to demolish Ballymun Shopping Centre
'We have waited a long time': Council plans to demolish Ballymun Shopping Centre
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
RUSSIA
Ex-FBI deputy and Trump target fired days before retirement
Ex-FBI deputy and Trump target fired days before retirement
Putin on course to become longest-serving Russian leader since Stalin
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats after UK response to spy poisoning

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie