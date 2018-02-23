  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clontarf Baths will not fully open to the public next week - but perhaps later in the year

The bar and restaurant area of the facility is set to open next Wednesday but it needs to secure funding for lifeguards and other safety measures.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Feb 2018, 12:05 AM
3 hours ago 3,510 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3866413
The 132-year-old Clontarf seawater baths
Image: RollingNews.ie
The 132-year-old Clontarf seawater baths
The 132-year-old Clontarf seawater baths
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CLONTARF SEAWATER baths in Dublin will not fully open to the public for the foreseeable future, its owner has confirmed.

David Cullen, owner of Clontarf Baths and Assembly Rooms Company Ltd, which will run the facility, told TheJournal.ie that the baths will initially open only to bookings from sporting clubs and swimming clubs, who can provide their own lifeguards, from late April.

“Going forward from that it’s going to be a case of, yes we do want to open to the public, but opening to the public is a very different beast than opening to clubs,” Cullen said.

Cullen said that the venue will not open to everyone from the public until it irons out its operational requirements from safety, risk and regulatory points of view.

“There’s a few things that we need to iron out and make sure we have all our ducks in a row with regards to regulations, safety and insurance,” he said.

The baths have existed on the site since 1886, however, they closed around 22 years ago. The Cullen family bought the premises in the year 1994 and secured approval from An Bord Pleanála for refurbishments in October 2016.

Clontarf Baths and Assembly Rooms Ltd was granted a full seven-day publican’s licence in the Circuit Civil Court on Wednesday. The bar and restaurant area of the new facility is set to open next Wednesday.

‘We need to take it slow’ 

It is understood that the baths cannot open fully to the public until it secures further funding to have lifeguards and pool staff available at all times.

“We just need to take it slow to make sure that it’s going to be safe, that it’s going to be properly run and that it’s going to be accessible for all,” Cullen said.

We’re absolutely committed to opening to the public, but when that’s going to be I can’t really say right now. I would expect it to be later in the year.

“We’re aware of how important it is to the people of Clontarf and the Greater Dublin Area.”

013 Clontarf Seawater Baths copy_90521299 The ongoing refurbishment of the Clontarf Baths Source: RollingNews.ie

As the premises is now a privately-funded enterprise, Dublin City Council has not provided any funding to the refurbishment project.

Cullen said that the company has requested funding from Dublin City Council to “help us operate because the cost of running it at the levels of regulation and safety that we feel is appropriate is going to be prohibitive to opening to the public”.

However, Dublin City Council said in a statement to TheJournal.ie: “Clontarf Baths is a private enterprise and although there have been informal approaches about subsiding the cost of running the pool, the Council is not in a position to do so.”

A spokesperson for Clontarf Residents Association, Deirdre Nichol, said that locals are “very disappointed” at the situation.

“We’re delighted to see what was a derelict site being renovated and it will improve the amenity and the visual look of the promenade but we are disappointed that members of the public won’t be able to go in,” Nichol said.

Read: Seawater swimming pool, bar and restaurant to open in Clontarf next week

More: Clontarf Baths set to reopen in six weeks after €2 million facelift

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
66,537  77
2
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
54,504  61
3
Nearly 400kg of cocaine was found inside the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires
44,256  28
Fora
1
Take a guided tour of... Microsoft's new Dublin HQ complete with in-office bakery
744  0
2
Profits have soared at Ireland's biggest private landlord as rents climb
295  0
3
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
135  0
The42
1
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
32,276  157
2
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
24,268  73
3
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
23,291  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
Este Haim called Cheryl Cole to apologise for her drunken antics at the Brits... it's The Dredge
19,793  0
2
'Get a grip': Jennifer Lawrence responded to those suggesting she was cold in *that* Versace gown
8,366  4
3
9 things absolutely everyone does after deciding to pull a sickie
6,609  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie