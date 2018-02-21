  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Freezing weather predicted for the next week as cold snap bites

The weekend is set to be particularly cold.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 7:55 AM
6 hours ago 27,210 Views 21 Comments
met eireann 1 Source: Met Éireann/Twitter

MET ÉIREANN IS forecasting the next few nights to be very cold as part of a “gradual shift towards colder conditions” as we head through the rest of the week.

This morning, it released details of the low temperatures recorded overnight at some of its weather stations, after a warning was issued for freezing conditions yesterday evening.

The coldest temperature was recorded in Mullingar, where it was -4 degrees overnight.

It’ll actually be fairly mild during the day, with temperatures ranging between 7 and 9 degrees, before another frosty night with temperatures reaching as low as zero.

Tomorrow will be largely similar with some light drizzle and cloudy conditions, with temperatures again approaching zero with the east and north-east set to be coldest.

Most days will be dry with sunny spells, before turning colder in the afternoons and evenings.

Saturday and Sunday will be particularly cold, with widespread frost and sub-zero temperatures forecast both evenings.

The outlook doesn’t get much better looking into next week, with Met Éireann saying: “Very cold for the time of year with daytime temperatures in the low single figures inland, and around 5 or 6 degrees on coasts. There is an increased threat of wintry precipitation in the form of showers. Frosty nights with sub-zero temperatures will continue.”

Read: Low temperature warning issued for Ireland as the mercury is set to dip as low as -3 degrees

Read: Wrap up warm… Heavy rain and gusts of up to 100km/h to hit the country

