The cold weather will be sticking around until the weekend

THERE’S NOTHING ALL that unusual about the weather at the moment, considering it’s the depths of winter. But, considering the fact that people will be planning to get out and about in the next few days after Christmas, we thought we’d give you a run-down of the forecast – as it’s going to be a little inclement.

The cold spell will be sticking around until Friday least – but that will be followed by heavy rain and windy conditions.

Frost and icy patches will clear away this morning, leaving bright and sunny spells in many areas, with some wintry showers.

There’ll be further precipitation in the afternoon, however, according to Met Éireann:

A spell of rain will affect much of Munster for a time and push into parts of south Leinster this afternoon, falling as sleet in places. The rain will be heaviest in southern coastal counties, where it is likely to fall as snow for a time on high ground.

Temperatures today will be between 4 and 7 degrees, dropping below freezing in some areas tonight.

It will be cold and windy tonight with a mix of clear spells and occasional wintry showers.

Tomorrow will be cold and breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers (again, wintry in some areas).

It will drop down to minus three in some areas overnight on Wednesday with icy patches on the roads and some patches of freezing fog.

Dry and bright conditions will follow in most areas on Thursday, with temperatures, generally, remaining between 2 and 6 degrees.

The temperatures will recover a little on Friday – up to 10 degrees in most areas, cooler in Ulster – but there’ll be a lot of rain about too. Wet and windy conditions will develop in the second half of the day.

Here’s Met Éireann’s outlook for the weekend: “Windy, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and occasional showers. Highs of 6 to 10 degrees. Cool at night, with some frost in places.”