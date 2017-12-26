  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The cold weather will be sticking around until the weekend

(It’s Tuesday today, in case you were wondering).

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 7:27 AM
6 hours ago 10,652 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3769662
A winter sunset over the Wicklow Mountains.
Image: Shutterstock/GreenPicturesMedia
A winter sunset over the Wicklow Mountains.
A winter sunset over the Wicklow Mountains.
Image: Shutterstock/GreenPicturesMedia

THERE’S NOTHING ALL that unusual about the weather at the moment, considering it’s the depths of winter. But, considering the fact that people will be planning to get out and about in the next few days after Christmas, we thought we’d give you a run-down of the forecast – as it’s going to be a little inclement.

The cold spell will be sticking around until Friday least – but that will be followed by heavy rain and windy conditions.

Frost and icy patches will clear away this morning, leaving bright and sunny spells in many areas, with some wintry showers.

There’ll be further precipitation in the afternoon, however, according to Met Éireann:

A spell of rain will affect much of Munster for a time and push into parts of south Leinster this afternoon, falling as sleet in places. The rain will be heaviest in southern coastal counties, where it is likely to fall as snow for a time on high ground.

Temperatures today will be between 4 and 7 degrees, dropping below freezing in some areas tonight.

It will be cold and windy tonight with a mix of clear spells and occasional wintry showers.

Tomorrow will be cold and breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers (again, wintry in some areas).

It will drop down to minus three in some areas overnight on Wednesday with icy patches on the roads and some patches of freezing fog.

Dry and bright conditions will follow in most areas on Thursday, with temperatures, generally, remaining between 2 and 6 degrees.

The temperatures will recover a little on Friday – up to 10 degrees in most areas, cooler in Ulster – but there’ll be a lot of rain about too. Wet and windy conditions will develop in the second half of the day.

Here’s Met Éireann’s outlook for the weekend: “Windy, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and occasional showers. Highs of 6 to 10 degrees. Cool at night, with some frost in places.”

Read: Whatever happened to… the derelict south Dublin hotel with the ‘Kilternan curse’? >

Read: ‘Dramatic’ warnings, contradictory forecasts and irritating ads: Complaints sent to Met Éireann >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Bodies of two men found after car goes into river in Co Mayo
137,451  27
2
'We're totally numbed': Tributes to two men who died after SUV was swept away in Christmas tragedy
104,470  15
3
'Dramatic' warnings, contradictory forecasts and irritating ads: Complaints sent to Met Éireann
49,446  42
Fora
1
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
293  0
The42
1
The Dublin man who body doubles for Mario Balotelli and Usain Bolt
39,910  9
2
'I had been kind of having dangerous and negative thoughts and realised I needed to talk to someone'
25,375  5
3
'Rio was the worst thing that had ever happened to me, but it was a blessing in disguise'
22,406  13
DailyEdge.ie
1
A top 12 ranking of the best Christmas number ones in Ireland over the past 30 years
21,782  23
2
10 ridiculous celebrity stories from 2017 we bet you've already forgotten
8,874  1
3
17 very Irish tweets about Brooklyn last night
7,874  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DUBLIN
17 signs that Dublin truly lost the run of itself in 2017
17 signs that Dublin truly lost the run of itself in 2017
The Doughnut Bubble
Teenager remains in custody over serious assault of woman (20s) in Dun Laoghaire
LEO VARADKAR
Coveney has no regrets about making promises about family homelessness
Coveney has no regrets about making promises about family homelessness
Taoiseach says government at Vatican's 'disposal' for Pope Francis visit
Read the emails sent to Leo in his first month as Taoiseach
CHRISTMAS
Did you get a drone for Christmas? Here's everything you need to know before flying it
Did you get a drone for Christmas? Here's everything you need to know before flying it
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
Unwanted Christmas gifts? Here's a way to donate them to homeless people

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie