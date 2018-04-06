Man left with fractured skull after 'brutal and horrific' attack

POLICE IN COLERAINE have appealed for witnesses after a man was attacked by two men in balaclavas.

The incident happened last night in a garage beside a property in the Farm Hill of Mosside.

The two men entered the garage between 9pm and 9.15pm and attacked the man (30s) with metal bars.

The victim has since been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, including a fractured skull, laceration to his head and a broken finger.

Detective Sergeant Kelly Gallagher of the PSNI said:

“Whilst these injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack.

“It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence. I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information which may assist police enquiries, to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1494 05/04/18.

“Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”