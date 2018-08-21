Heading to college? Here are the items you HAVE to bring

WE ASKED – YOU answered.

With thousands of teenagers (and mature students) headed for college in the coming weeks, the question of what to bring and what to leave at home is high on the agenda. We asked for your must-haves.

Here’s what you said:

Be able to work and get around

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Definitely a good laptop I would say, one that’s not heavy to carry around. Plus I always find copy books with sets of dividers in them really helpful for studying. And don’t forget a Leap card.

Bronwyn Kenny, studying at Maynooth University

Don’t bring everything

Source: Shutterstock/kirstylee152

When I started my first year in Galway I packed my whole room into the car and I didn’t need the half of it. Get a good pair of slippers or flip flops , these are a lifesaver if you have to walk to your bathroom or shower or even if you have to share a bathroom with others.

“An extension lead is always handy to bring because you may find that the plugs in your room are located on the opposite end of the room to your bed, or that you don’t have enough sockets – when I’m getting ready for a night out the laptop is plugged in for music, my phone is charging, I need plugs for my hairdryer and straighteners…

“If you can get your hands on a printer, you can print off last minute assignments at home rather than having to head into the library in college – a big help if you are working late at night!”

Caoimhe Little, studied at NUI Galway, beginning a nursing degree in Manchester next month

Remember to get up

Source: Shutterstock/Billion Photos

“I would say a REALLY good alarm clock. Especially if you’re living a long distance from campus.”

Daniel Seymour, studying at IADT

Be ready to move around

Source: Shutterstock/Mehmet Doruk Tasci

I move around a lot between lectures, labs and tutorials so I would say a travel mug for coffee (with a lid that won’t spill!) and a phone powerbank or portable phone charger so you’re not left with a dead phone halfway through the day.

Sam Seymour, studying at TCD

A4 is A1

Source: Shutterstock/Iordanis

Find a sports bag or a handbag that’s big enough to fit your laptop. Most people get a laptop case but forget they have to carry the laptop around all day, every day. And don’t forget a big refill pad for taking notes.

Emily Shiel, studying at UCD

Meanwhile in our comments section both here and on Facebook, readers suggest borrowing books from the college library instead of buying and bringing your common sense and work ethic.