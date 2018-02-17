  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish hillwalkers warned about magnets in clothing sending compasses the wrong way

Mobile phones are also a problem.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 8:15 AM
3 hours ago 7,997 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3855884
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Chaikin
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Chaikin

HILLWALKERS ARE BEING advised to be aware of how magnets can affect compasses and navigation after a recent incident in Scotland involving a mobile phone.

The incident occurred in Glen Shee when a group of walkers wrongly headed east instead of west and became “totally disoriented” in low cloud, miles away from a road and their intended destination.

Mountaineering Scotland has said it’s believed the error occurred after a compass that was used for navigation was disrupted after it was put in a pocket next to a mobile phone.

“The reason for the error was the compass. It had been stored in a pocket next to a mobile phone in a case which had a magnetic closure on it, and the magnet had reversed the polarity of the compass needle, so that the north arrow pointed south,”  Mountaineering Scotland Heather Morning said.

Morning went on to say that there is a “growing concern” in mountaineering circles about not only phones affecting compasses but also magnetic strapping on pieces of clothing.

The rescue group warned that some popular outdoor clothing brands have been using magnets instead of Velcro on gloves, jackets and all manner of gear.

“My advice is to steer well clear of any garments,” Morning said.

Asked by TheJournal.ie whether the incident should be a concern for Irish hillwalkers, the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team said that compasses being reversed can happen but can be spotted by following some simple tips.

“A compass having its polarity reversed is not very common, but it can happen relatively easily,” DWMRT’s spokesperson John Kavanagh said.

He then passed on this advice to avoid it happening:

It’s usually easy to spot if you check your compass in an area you’re very familiar with, ideally before you leave home. If it does happen, it can lead to what’s known as a 180 error, where a person takes the opposite direction to their intended heading. In poor visibility a 180 error can have very serious consequences, occasionally leading to fatal accidents.

A more difficult problem to spot is when the heading indicated by a compass is altered by less than 180 degrees. This can be the result of magnetic fasteners in clothing and equipment, usually close to the compass while it’s in use. It’s less obvious, but can be just as dangerous.

“Our advice is to learn to navigate, keep practicing, and stay alert. Take adequate breaks, and don’t go out walking if you’re too fatigued. The more alert and practiced you are, the more likely you are to catch a mistake before it becomes a problem.”

Read: Man arrested after stabbing at the Hell Fire Club in south Dublin >

Read: Heading for the hills today? Here are 18 tips to stay safe on Ireland’s mountains >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
131,720  62
2
You won't be able to buy a petrol or diesel car in Ireland after 2030
78,975  151
3
Rugby rape trial: Rory Harrison told police alleged victim was 'fixated on' Paddy Jackson
68,600  0
Fora
1
The long-awaited Dart Underground looks to have been delayed again
349  0
2
'When someone with a shotgun asks for your money, you give it over and say don't shoot'
280  0
3
Project Ireland 2040: These are all the key points you need to know
215  0
The42
1
After 64 days at sea ex-Connacht and Leinster lock Browne completes epic row across Atlantic
36,783  19
2
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
31,111  43
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
24,449  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
RuPaul just tweeted as Gaeilge, and people are losing their minds
19,872  4
2
Amy Schumer had a secret wedding over the weekend with a huge celebrity guest-list... it's The Dredge
7,362  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,419  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Four men arrested after man is stabbed in Portarlington
Man in his 20s dies in workplace incident in Kildare
DUBLIN
This 80s footage of Irish teens explaining the difference Goths and Cureheads is amazing
This 80s footage of Irish teens explaining the difference Goths and Cureheads is amazing
Empty lots in cities to be snapped up to help achieve 35,000 new builds a year
Owner receives lifetime ban from having a dog after labrador found in 'cruel' conditions
LEINSTER
Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture
Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture
From delivering pizzas to delivering medals: Tadhg Beirne's momentum has been hard-won
Henshaw to miss Leinster's Saracens clash as he's ruled out for up to four months
SHOOTING
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Steve Kerr: 'It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death'
Trump promises to tackle mental health, as he condemns Florida shooting as act of 'evil'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie