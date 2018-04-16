  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I hope to give others courage:' Eurovision's Conchita Wurst announces HIV diagnosis

Wurst won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014.

By AFP Monday 16 Apr 2018, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 7,583 Views 29 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3960599
Wurst has used her platform to campaign for LGBT rights.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Wurst has used her platform to campaign for LGBT rights.
Wurst has used her platform to campaign for LGBT rights.
Image: DPA/PA Images

AUSTRIAN EUROVISION WINNER Conchita Wurst has announced in an Instagram post that she is HIV positive, saying she is being blackmailed by a former boyfriend.

Wurst, the creation of Austrian singer and artist Tom Neuwirth, 29, said in the post yesterday that the ex-boyfriend was “threatening to go public with this private information.”

“I won’t give anyone the right to scare me and to influence my life in this way,” said Wurst, describing the decision to go public as removing a “sword of Damocles.”

The post has received more than 33,000 likes as of this afternoon.

“Coming out is better than being outed by someone else. I hope to give others courage and to take another step against the stigmatisation of those who … have contracted HIV,” Wurst added.

Wurst said that she had been receiving medical treatment since her diagnosis and that it had been suppressed to undetectable levels, so it could not be transmitted.

“I’m stronger, more motivated and freer than ever,” Wurst said.

Source: Eurovision Song Contest/YouTube

She praised the “unconditional support” she had received from her family and added that sparing them the publicity was one reason she had not chosen to share the information before now.

“My friends have also known for quite a while now and have approached with it a spirit of acceptance that I would wish for all those affected,” she said.

Wurst shot to fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014 with her song “Rise Like A Phoenix” and used her platform to campaign for gay rights.

In February, she announced a new album in collaboration with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and is due to host the Amadeus Austrian Music Awards next week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'My biggest regret is not reporting my rape. My rapist has a comfortable life with a wife and kids'
133,949  102
2
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
69,107  13
3
Dublin man to have conviction quashed after spending 11 months in prison for a crime he didn't commit
66,621  0
Fora
1
Why Tayto Park sees its future in luring the suit-and-tie brigade
720  0
2
Three-quarters of employers are planning to give pay rises to staff this year
99  0
3
Tech retailer Click.ie will be wound up following a tsunami of customer complaints
71  0
The42
1
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
36,698  119
2
"They asked me about Effenberg. And I said: 'If he thinks I was like his father, he played like my mother'"
31,744  9
3
'A lot of supporters will not renew their season tickets. Ulster need to explain their decision'
26,852  0
DailyEdge
1
Paul McGrath had a very cute reaction when his granddaughter told Ray D'Arcy he's her favourite person in the world
8,295  1
2
You need to see Adele's hysterical reactions to Beyoncé's Coachella performance
5,877  0
3
8 thoughts every single Irish kid had when It's Like That was No.1 in Ireland
5,230  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
A French cognac firm has pumped millions into an Anglo-Irish aristocrat's whiskey brand
Putin says further Syria strikes from Western powers would spark 'chaos'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing since Friday
Gardaí concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing since Friday
Man arrested in Donegal after robbery and assault on taxi driver in Derry
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
DUBLIN
Disability centre fails inspection despite closure threat
Disability centre fails inspection despite closure threat
Pharmacist praised for saving 17-year-old tourist who suffered anaphylactic shock
Dublin set to stage Liverpool versus Napoli friendly, according to club president
RUSSIA
'Lawless', 'legally questionable': Syria airstrikes by US, UK and France criticised
'Lawless', 'legally questionable': Syria airstrikes by US, UK and France criticised
How did it come to this? A timeline of the Syrian chemical attack to today's air strikes
Russia says it has proof Britain was behind alleged Syria chemical attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie