Sunday 21 October, 2018
Poll: Should the confidence and supply agreement be renewed or would you rather an election?

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have announced their negotiating teams for the upcoming renewal talks.

By Sean Murray Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 9:44 AM
28 minutes ago 3,463 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4297665
Micheál Martin wrote to Varadkar recently saying now was not the time for an election.
Image: PA Images
Micheál Martin wrote to Varadkar recently saying now was not the time for an election.
Micheál Martin wrote to Varadkar recently saying now was not the time for an election.
Image: PA Images

AFTER SUCCESSFULLY MAKING it through three Budgets, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are set to sit down in the coming days and weeks to discuss the renewal of the confidence and supply agreement.

Fianna Fáil has propped up the Fine Gael government for some time, after agreeing a deal following the 2016 election to back them on key issues.

Micheál Martin wrote to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week urging him not to call an election, given the risk of “creating a dangerous instability” during a crucial time in the Brexit negotiations.

Both sides have announced their negotiating teams in the past 24 hours, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney leading the Fine Gael team, with deputy Fianna Fáil leader Dara Calleary in that party’s team.

So, today we’re asking you: Do you want to see the confidence and supply renewed or would you rather an election?


Poll Results:





Leave a Comment
COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

