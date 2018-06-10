This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A great friend': Tributes paid to young GAA player who's died while on holiday in Cyprus

Conor Morgan was a popular GAA player who attended DCU.

By Sean Murray Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago
http://jrnl.ie/4063097

Updated 49 minutes ago

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to a young GAA player from Louth who has died while on holiday in Cyprus.

Conor Morgan was a member of the Dundalk Gaels team and a student at DCU. The exact circumstances of his death are not yet known.

His team paid tribute to the “club member, player and great friend” in a post on Facebook today.

Source: Dundalk Gaels/Facebook

The club later said that a meeting would be called today at the club for people to meet to “share our grief”.

Dundalk Gaels said: “In the wake of the most devastating news imaginable for all of us, the tragic loss of such a beautiful young life. In the circumstances the club feel it is appropriate for people to meet in the club room at 6pm this evening to share our grief.”

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, local councillor Emma Coffey said the community is “absolutely shocked” by the news.

She said: “He was a 19-year-old student with his whole life ahead of him. It’s such a tragedy.

He was very well known in the local GAA community, and a very popular lad by all accounts. How many people go off this time of year on holiday… it’s so tragic, and he will be missed.

The Donegal Democrat reported that Conor was an up-and-coming player with the team, and had established himself on the senior team having played at underage levels. The teenager had also represented Louth at various underage levels.

Neighbouring teams and others in the area also offered their condolences to Conor’s family and friends on social media.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it “cannot comment on individual cases”.

