'A great friend': Tributes paid to young GAA player who's died while on holiday in Cyprus

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to a young GAA player from Louth who has died while on holiday in Cyprus.

Conor Morgan was a member of the Dundalk Gaels team and a student at DCU. The exact circumstances of his death are not yet known.

His team paid tribute to the “club member, player and great friend” in a post on Facebook today.

The club later said that a meeting would be called today at the club for people to meet to “share our grief”.

Dundalk Gaels said: “In the wake of the most devastating news imaginable for all of us, the tragic loss of such a beautiful young life. In the circumstances the club feel it is appropriate for people to meet in the club room at 6pm this evening to share our grief.”

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, local councillor Emma Coffey said the community is “absolutely shocked” by the news.

She said: “He was a 19-year-old student with his whole life ahead of him. It’s such a tragedy.

He was very well known in the local GAA community, and a very popular lad by all accounts. How many people go off this time of year on holiday… it’s so tragic, and he will be missed.

The Donegal Democrat reported that Conor was an up-and-coming player with the team, and had established himself on the senior team having played at underage levels. The teenager had also represented Louth at various underage levels.

Neighbouring teams and others in the area also offered their condolences to Conor’s family and friends on social media.

Terrible news that @DublinCityUni Student and former Fresher Footballer Conor Morgan has passed away while in Cyprus. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates and teammates at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — DCU Dóchas Éireann (@DCUGAAAcademy) June 10, 2018 Source: DCU Dóchas Éireann /Twitter

I offer my sincerest condolences to the @dundalkgaels and Morgan Family on the tragic news of Conor Morgan’s passing. I am am so shocked and saddened to hear of this tragic news, RIP. — Cllr.Emma Coffey F.F (@emhcoffey) June 10, 2018 Source: Cllr.Emma Coffey F.F /Twitter

Mattock Rangers would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the late Conor Morgan from Dundalk Gaels.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/E6QW0QPfYp — Mattock Rangers (@mattockrangers) June 10, 2018 Source: Mattock Rangers /Twitter

The club would like to offer its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Conor Morgan from Dundalk Gaels.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam — Newtown Blues GFC (@NewtownBlues) June 10, 2018 Source: Newtown Blues GFC /Twitter

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it “cannot comment on individual cases”.