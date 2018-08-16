This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 16 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should the contraceptive pill be available for free without prescription?

Fianna Fáil has added to calls to make the pill more freely available.

By Sean Murray Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 8:28 AM
1 hour ago 10,817 Views 59 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4183796
Image: Shutterstock/AndreyCherkasov
Image: Shutterstock/AndreyCherkasov

CALLS ARE GROWING for the contraceptive pill to be made more freely available, with Fianna Fáil’s Lorraine Clifford-Lee saying the cost of attending a GP and getting a prescription acted as a “barrier for women”.

The Times of Ireland reported this morning that Clifford-Lee has called for the pill to made available over the counter free of charge, and without the need for a prescription.

“Ireland remains in the 31% of countries that restrict access to the pill by prescription. We need to explore opportunities to reduce existing restrictions for women,” she said.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has previously indicated that the government aims to make provisions that could cover the cost of contraception in the future.

So, today we’re asking you: Should the contraceptive pill be available for free without prescription?


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (59)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man (20) charged in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Dublin city centre
    28,615  6
    2
    		Death toll following Genoa bridge collapse reaches 38
    21,217  13
    3
    		Web Summit founder withdraws invite for far-right leader Marine Le Pen to 2018 event
    28,064  129
    Fora
    1
    		Kerry's Fexco has snapped up another London FX firm to strengthen its place in the City
    201  0
    2
    		Irish food-ordering startup Flipdish has scooped up a Dutch firm to enter the European market
    236  0
    3
    		An Post wants to move out of its 'dilapidated' GPO offices as part of a major shake-up
    464  0
    The42
    1
    		Sligo Rovers players hand back portion of wages to club
    5,914  0
    2
    		Croatian World Cup hero Mandzukic announces international retirement at 32
    4,883  2
    3
    		Irish defender endures rotten luck despite finding the net twice in Carabao Cup tie
    9,032  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		16 of the saltiest Leaving Cert tweets for results day
    9,655  0
    2
    		9 candid tidbits we learnt when Jennifer Lawrence interviewed Emma Stone
    4,359  0
    3
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    2,743  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GARDAí
    Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath
    Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    The Deirdre Jacob case - from missing person file to murder investigation
    DUBLIN
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    Double Take: The mysterious African rhino that appeared overnight in a Dublin river
    ITALY
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    Three children aged 8, 12 and 13 among 39 dead in Italy bridge collapse tragedy
    Death toll following Genoa bridge collapse reaches 38
    HOUSING
    New Zealand passes law banning sales of homes to most foreigners
    New Zealand passes law banning sales of homes to most foreigners
    Just 8% of rental properties are available within rent support limits
    Owner of a number of Dublin houses takes court action against Summerhill home occupation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie