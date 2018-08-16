Poll: Should the contraceptive pill be available for free without prescription?

CALLS ARE GROWING for the contraceptive pill to be made more freely available, with Fianna Fáil’s Lorraine Clifford-Lee saying the cost of attending a GP and getting a prescription acted as a “barrier for women”.

The Times of Ireland reported this morning that Clifford-Lee has called for the pill to made available over the counter free of charge, and without the need for a prescription.

“Ireland remains in the 31% of countries that restrict access to the pill by prescription. We need to explore opportunities to reduce existing restrictions for women,” she said.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has previously indicated that the government aims to make provisions that could cover the cost of contraception in the future.

So, today we’re asking you: Should the contraceptive pill be available for free without prescription?

