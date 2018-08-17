This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jewish Labour MP says internal probe made her think 'what it felt like to be a Jew' in Nazi Germany

The ongoing anti-semitism controversy in the Labour party continues to rumble on.

By Sean Murray Friday 17 Aug 2018, 9:38 AM
1 hour ago 3,431 Views 33 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4186129

A JEWISH LABOUR MP has said that she believes that Jeremy Corbyn has gone the “wrong side” of the “fine line” between being pro-Palestinian and anti-semitic.

Margaret Hodge spoke to Sky News as the ongoing anti-semitism row within the UK Labour Party persists, with leader Corbyn’s pro-Palestinian stance under fire from many within the party.

Allegations of anti-semitism within Labour have grown since Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader in 2015.

Scores of party members have been suspended, expelled or forced to resign for making anti-semitic statements since Corbyn became party leader, but he and his far-left supporters have been accused of a “complacent” approach to the problem.

That controversy resurfaced in recent weeks after the party refused to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

Corbyn was also under fire on the issue after pictures emerged of the veteran MP at a wreath-laying ceremony in Tunisia in 2014.

Hodge, who faced internal disciplinary action for calling Corbyn an anti-semite, said it made her think about “what it felt like to be a Jew in Germany in the 1930s”.

It’s a very fine line from being pro-Palestinian – which is a cause he has always believed in – and being anti-Semitic. I think he’s gone the wrong side of that line. I think it’s a bit scary as well.

The member of parliament for Barking said Corbyn’s words and actions on the issue had led to him “digging himself deeper and deeper into a pit where the Jews just feel uncomfortable”.

Hodge added that the onus is on Corbyn to “start healing that rift” that had been created within the party.

COMMENTS (33)

