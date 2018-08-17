Jewish Labour MP says internal probe made her think 'what it felt like to be a Jew' in Nazi Germany

'It's a very fine line between being pro-Palestinian and being anti-Semitic and I think he’s gone the wrong side of that line' - Labour MP @margarethodge tells Sky News that @jeremycorbyn has gone too far for the Palestinian cause.



- Get more here: https://t.co/IbySywPaNq pic.twitter.com/UiyoTaJOJ2 — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) August 16, 2018

A JEWISH LABOUR MP has said that she believes that Jeremy Corbyn has gone the “wrong side” of the “fine line” between being pro-Palestinian and anti-semitic.

Margaret Hodge spoke to Sky News as the ongoing anti-semitism row within the UK Labour Party persists, with leader Corbyn’s pro-Palestinian stance under fire from many within the party.

Allegations of anti-semitism within Labour have grown since Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader in 2015.

Scores of party members have been suspended, expelled or forced to resign for making anti-semitic statements since Corbyn became party leader, but he and his far-left supporters have been accused of a “complacent” approach to the problem.

That controversy resurfaced in recent weeks after the party refused to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

Corbyn was also under fire on the issue after pictures emerged of the veteran MP at a wreath-laying ceremony in Tunisia in 2014.

Hodge, who faced internal disciplinary action for calling Corbyn an anti-semite, said it made her think about “what it felt like to be a Jew in Germany in the 1930s”.

It’s a very fine line from being pro-Palestinian – which is a cause he has always believed in – and being anti-Semitic. I think he’s gone the wrong side of that line. I think it’s a bit scary as well.

The member of parliament for Barking said Corbyn’s words and actions on the issue had led to him “digging himself deeper and deeper into a pit where the Jews just feel uncomfortable”.

Hodge added that the onus is on Corbyn to “start healing that rift” that had been created within the party.