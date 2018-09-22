This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 September, 2018
Cork art gallery opening its doors for nude tours this weekend

Attendees will be able to “view the subject of nudes from a place of nudity”, organisers said.

By Sean Murray Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 6:00 PM
31 minutes ago 5,314 Views 8 Comments
THE CRAWFORD ART Gallery in Cork is set to host a number of nude tours this weekend as part of the Naked Truth exhibition.

naked crawford 3 Source: Crawford Art Gallery

The first of the tours – with the exhibition open to the public also and set to run until the end of October – will be attended by independent nudist group Cork Clothes Free this weekend.

A spokesperson for Cork Clothes Free said the Crawford Art Gallery has provided its members with a “unique and wonderful opportunity… to view the subject of nudes from a place of nudity”.

The exhibition covers the nude in Irish art, bringing together 80 pieces by 30 different artists to “assert the existence of a rich history of the depiction of the naked and the unclothed body” in the work of Irish artists.

The work of the likes of Francis Bacon, Mainie Jellett, Robert Ballagh and Amanda Coogan feature at Naked Truth. 

naked crawford 5 Source: Crawford Art Gallery

Other attendees include the Irish Naturist Association, a group that has been in existence for over 50 years. 

Bookings for participants approved by the Irish Naturist Association can be made here

Crawford Art Gallery is joining the likes of Palais de Tokyo in Paris and Australia’s National Gallery in welcoming nude tours through its doors.

Gallery director Mary McCarthy said: “We have been overwhelmed by people’s positive responses to Naked Truth : The Nude in Irish Art.

It has captured people’s curiosity about art and it has been a significant talking point in Cork and beyond, all summer. The exhibition again highlights the importance of art and the ability of artists to impact our world and engage us in a myriad of ways.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

