Cork art gallery opening its doors for nude tours this weekend

THE CRAWFORD ART Gallery in Cork is set to host a number of nude tours this weekend as part of the Naked Truth exhibition.

Source: Crawford Art Gallery

The first of the tours – with the exhibition open to the public also and set to run until the end of October – will be attended by independent nudist group Cork Clothes Free this weekend.

A spokesperson for Cork Clothes Free said the Crawford Art Gallery has provided its members with a “unique and wonderful opportunity… to view the subject of nudes from a place of nudity”.

The exhibition covers the nude in Irish art, bringing together 80 pieces by 30 different artists to “assert the existence of a rich history of the depiction of the naked and the unclothed body” in the work of Irish artists.

The work of the likes of Francis Bacon, Mainie Jellett, Robert Ballagh and Amanda Coogan feature at Naked Truth.

Source: Crawford Art Gallery

Other attendees include the Irish Naturist Association, a group that has been in existence for over 50 years.

Bookings for participants approved by the Irish Naturist Association can be made here.

Crawford Art Gallery is joining the likes of Palais de Tokyo in Paris and Australia’s National Gallery in welcoming nude tours through its doors.

Gallery director Mary McCarthy said: “We have been overwhelmed by people’s positive responses to Naked Truth : The Nude in Irish Art.