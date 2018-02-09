  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man's murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute in which victim died

David O’Loughlin was found guilty of the murder of Liam Manley at his apartment complex in the city on 12 May 2013.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Friday 9 Feb 2018, 4:38 PM
2 hours ago 23,962 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3843047
Dublin's Central Criminal Court
Image: Google Maps
Dublin's Central Criminal Court
Dublin's Central Criminal Court
Image: Google Maps

Updated 4.30pm 

A CORK MAN found guilty of murdering a man he assaulted and forced into the refuse chute of an apartment building, where the victim got snagged and died, has had his conviction quashed over the jury’s visit to the scene.

David O’Loughlin (30), of Garden City Apartments, North Main Street, Cork, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Liam Manley (59) at his apartment complex in the city on 12 May 2013.

A Central Criminal Court jury sitting in Cork unanimously found O’Loughlin guilty of murder and he was accordingly given the mandatory life sentence by Mr Justice Paul Carney on 31 March 2015.

The Court of Appeal heard that after some considerable time deliberating, the foreman of the jury asked for permission to visit the chute before making a final decision. It is not common for a jury to visit a location but it’s by no means unheard of. It was not known to have happened during jury deliberations before, which is what happened in this case.

Quashing the verdict today, Mr Justice Alan Mahon said the decision to permit the jury’s visit to the chute in the absence of an application from either the defence or the prosecution was technically unlawful and in conflict with section 22 of the Juries Act.

At the scene

While examining the scene, at least one juror conducted a form of experiment by throwing a stone down the chute – apparently done with the knowledge of the trial judge but in the absence of either the prosecution or defence.

Mr Justice Mahon said it was unclear what information the jury expected to learn from the experiment but the throwing of the stone put the visit to the chute on an “entirely different level”.

Counsel for O’Loughlin, Michael O’Higgins SC, said there was simply no way of knowing if one juror had a concern, which wasn’t a real concern, or whether somebody was getting into the physics of what happened, which in effect introduced new evidence into the case. He said the reason and result of the experiment was unknown and unexplained.

Mr Justice Mahon, who sat with Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice John Hedigan, said the jury ought to have been discharged in the particular circumstances in which these events occurred.

The three-judge court will hear submissions on whether or not to order a retrial at a later date.

The background

Giving background, Mr Justice Mahon said O’Loughlin found the deceased sitting on the pavement outside a shop in Cork City where he lived. He felt sorry for the deceased because he himself had previously fallen on hard times, and took him back to his apartment.

Shortly afterwards a friend of O’Loughlin called to his apartment. Both he and Liam Manley, the victim, had previously stayed with the Simon Community in Cork.

Something triggered O’Loughlin who then assaulted Manley. He ejected Manley from his apartment and forcibly pushed him into a rubbish chute which was used to take bags of rubbish from various apartments floors down to the basement area.

O’Loughlin maintained that he did not in any way intend to harm Manley and he assumed he would simply have slid safely down into the basement area and then leave the building.

However, there was a slight bend in the chute which caused refuse bags to occasionally jam and block the chute.

The following morning, a maintenance man attempted to unblock the chute and as he did so, the deceased’s body released itself and dropped down.

Dr Margot Bolster, the Assistant State Pathologist, gave evidence that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia, associated positional asphyxia and hypoxia or lack of oxygen due to being trapped inside the chute.

What happened 

Liam Manley had been homeless for some period of time and had lived in homeless accommodation in the city. He had a problem with alcohol and on the night in question, had been turned away from a hostel facility because he was intoxicated, and told to return later when he sobered up.

O’Loughlin gave evidence and emphasised that he never wished to harm or kill Mr Manley and that he was devastated as a consequence of what occurred. He said he honestly believed the deceased would simply slide down and exit into a bin of rubbish below which would break his fall, and that he would not have been injured, let alone die.

During the trial, the jury had seen photographs of the chute and had heard expert evidence as to the speed at which Mr Manley would have travelled through and exited the chute had his passage not become blocked by rubbish bags.

After some considerable time deliberating, and after they were given the option of returning a majority verdict, the foreman of the jury asked for an opportunity to visit the chute before making a final decision.

While the jury were examining the scene, at least one member of the jury was permitted to throw a stone down the chute. This was done in the absence of O’Loughlin or his legal representatives.

By the time O’Loughlin and his lawyers arrived to the apartment building, they found the trial judge getting into a lift to exit the building. O’Loughlin had been represented by the late Brendan Nix SC for his trial.

No one was present on behalf of the prosecution, they having apparently visited the scene earlier.

O’Higgins said the whole process took place in the absence of both parties. “It ought not to have happened to begin with”, ought not to have happened in the absence of both parties and the “experiment” with the stone ought not to have happened, counsel submitted.

Counsel asked whether it was done to satisfy a question a single juror had or whether the jury formed a view of something that might have involved force or speed or physics.

There was simply no way of knowing if it was one juror with a concern, which wasn’t a real concern, or whether somebody was getting into the physics of it, which in effect introduced new evidence into the case, counsel submitted.

Read: Prosecution opens case in former Anglo chief David Drumm’s trial

More: Supreme Court formally declares end to ban preventing asylum seekers from working

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Families say they will leave Tory Island if 42-year-old ferry comes into service
49,352  81
2
Boxing company MTK Global says it will not be hosting any more events in the Republic
35,437  0
3
Irish people stopped paying mortgages in their droves after a ruling blocked the banks from evicting
34,021  118
Fora
1
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
668  0
2
'A major loss for the midlands': A €138m Westmeath whiskey project has been blocked
672  0
3
The tale of the coffee date where Ray Nolan predicted how and when Storyful would be sold
483  0
The42
1
'You have to be ready to take your opportunity and I have to do that this Saturday'
26,412  25
2
'Cian Healy produced a picture from 2009 when Jordan was one of the mascots'
17,249  11
3
Maguire ahead of schedule on road to recovery as he closes in on return
13,904  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
14 products from Brown Thomas that will only appeal to people with serious notions
7,396  2
2
Skin Deep: How to get yourself out of a makeup rut
6,460  0
3
A Finglas pub are challenging customers to eat their ridiculously huge new chicken fillet roll
6,339  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
US Congress passes spending bill to end government shutdown
US Congress passes spending bill to end government shutdown
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Wall Street, we have a correction: The Dow Jones is plummeting again
COURTS
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
Man's murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute in which victim died
Man who sexually assaulted stepdaughter 20 years ago jailed for 15 months
GARDAí
Rickshaw driver caught with â¬4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland
Rickshaw driver caught with €4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland
School bus stopped by gardaí due to badly worn tyres and rust is taken out of service
Gardaí release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
DUBLIN
Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header
Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie