€450k repair works to take the shake out of Cork's iconic 'Shakey Bridge'

CORK CITY COUNCIL is set to spend an estimated €450,000 to make repairs on the city’s iconic “Shakey Bridge”.

Officially called Daly’s Bridge, the 48m-long wrought-iron suspension bridge has been in place in Cork city over the River Lee since 1927.

Called the Shakey Bridge for its wobbly wooden slats, a report from the council has identified extensive corrosion and damage to the bridge that needs addressing, the Evening Echo reported.

The bridge has been made secure through short-term works, but engineers are seeking a longer term solution that would see the installation of anchored stays to the suspension cables to make the bridge more steady underfoot.

The report also noted that engineers observed pedestrians and groups jumping together to deliberately shake the bridge on numerous occasions, exacerbating the problems.

“The overall structure is assigned a condition rating of 3, i.e. significant damage with repair needed very soon,” the report said.

This is primarily due to corrosion/section loss to the latticed trusses, inadequate hanger to transverse beam connections and fatigue damage to the suspension cables.

Last October, the Irish Examiner reported that the Shakey Bridge may be “one shake” away from collapse.

The bridge is located to the west of the city, near the UCC campus.

The city council is now seeking a contractor to oversee the €450,000 project.