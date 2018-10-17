Man in his 30s dies after being hit by truck in Cork city

North City Link Road, Cork Source: Google Maps

A MAN HAS died after being struck by a truck on the northside of Cork city this morning.

The incident occurred close to the Assumption Road junction on the North City Link Road at about 10am this morning.

The man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene. He was aged in his 30s.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The stretch of road is currently closed pending a Garda forensic investigation, with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact gardaí at Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 4558260, the Garda Confidential Telephone on Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.