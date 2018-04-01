  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No full-time coroners have been appointed in nearly 20 years

The report found that a review of legislation has found that the Coroner Service needs to be updated.

By Paul Hosford Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,050 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3932761
File
Image: Canadian Pacific via Flickr/CC
File
File
Image: Canadian Pacific via Flickr/CC

NO LOCAL AUTHORITY has appointed a full-time coroner in nearly 20 years according to a new government audit.

The report is the latest in a series of reviews produced by the Value for Money (VFM) Unit of the Local Government Audit Service, which carries out VFM studies with a view to identifying best practice and recommending ways of improving existing procedures, practices and systems and thereby promoting efficiency and cost effectiveness.

The report found that a review of legislation has found that the Coroner Service needs to be updated, that fees and retainer rates have not been updated since 2003 and 2009 and that there is a lack of compliance with procurement rules when it comes to undertaking services.

Coroners are independent office holders charged with the legal responsibility for the investigation of sudden, unexplained, violent and unnatural deaths in his or her district. Local authorities fund the operation of the Coroner Service in each district from their own resources as there is no central funding for the financing of this service.

The report also found that no appointments have been made by local authorities since 2000 because local authorities are unsure of how to hire someone to the position and that guidance should now be issued to assist local authorities with future recruitment.

The report shows that 53% of coroners are working on an acting basis, 10% were appointed by a Justice Minister and 26% by the Local Appointments Commission.

“When asked why coroners were appointed in an acting capacity, local authorities provided the following reasons:

  • The impact of the restructuring of the coroner districts under the Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions ) Act 2011
  • The pending legislation that was envisaged under the Coroners Bill 2007, which would have resulted in a number of radical reforms, was imminent
  •  Over half of the local authorities surveyed were not aware that they were required to carry out the appointment for the vacant positions under the legislation.

“All of these issues have resulted in a lack of open competition at local authority level for any coroner vacancies that have arisen since 2000, even where there was no requirement to amalgamate coroner districts within the local authority i.e. the local authority only had one coroner district prior to the retirement.”

The new legislation was never enacted and all of the acting appointments have continued in over half of the local authorities.

The Department of Justice says that there is no current vacancies, but the recruitment process is a matter for local authorities.

“The legislation governing Coroners is the Coroners Act, 1962, as amended. Section 8 of the Act provides that there shall be a coroner for every Coroner’s district who shall be appointed by the Local Authority in whose area the district is situated.

“The recruitment process is therefore a matter for each county’s Local Authority. It is understood that Local Authorities were reluctant to engage with the recruitment process in recent years, pending the introduction of new coronial legislation.

“However, it must be stressed that despite this, there are no vacancies in any coronial district, as ‘Acting Coroners’ have assumed the duties of the coroner.”

Read: Micheál Martin says Budget 2019 must prioritise the homeless crisis

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Child killed in Tenerife hit-and-run named as Carter Carson (10)
57,288  23
2
Son of executed 1916 leader dies aged 104
51,030  19
3
Clerical officer forced to take €11,000 salary cut for same job because he's turning 65
49,919  61
Fora
1
A lack of new apartments is making Ireland's 'dysfunctional' property market even worse
237  0
2
Shuttering the government's communications unit will hurt taxpayers the most
67  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
125,397  56
2
As it happened: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
58,189  53
3
As it happened: Wexford vs Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final
50,913  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's 8 of the most enjoyable April Fools' pranks of 2018
12,691  0
2
People are heaping praise on to Dec for successfully hosting Saturday Night Takeaway solo for the first time
12,357  4
3
Ryan Reynolds trolled a website for saying he and Blake Lively were "struggling" to spend time together
5,739  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port
Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Sixth man arrested after what could be the North's largest ever haul of cannabis
GARDAí
Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth
Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than any other part of the country
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
YOUR SAY
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
Poll: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie