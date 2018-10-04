This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ministers told corporation tax windfall will not be used in next week's Budget

Taoiseach says measures to put money into people’s pockets next week will be “modest”.

By Christina Finn Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 6:10 AM
40 minutes ago 1,416 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4267315
Image: Shutterstock/Fabio Balbi
Image: Shutterstock/Fabio Balbi

THERE WILL BE resistance within certain government ranks that some of the high-level corporation tax take will not be used in next week’s Budget.

The latest Exchequer figures showed that cumulative corporation tax receipts at the end of September amounted to some €5.16 billion – up 10.5% – or €306 million, ahead of expectations.

It is understood a memo brought to Cabinet this week outlined that the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will comment later this week on a further large corporation tax windfall.

November is traditionally a strong corporation tax take month.

It is believed questions have been raised ahead of the publication of Friday’s White Paper – which sets out the expected expenditure and revenue for next year – as to whether some of the corporation tax take can be used to enrich the State’s coffers.

Donohoe’s options are also limited in next week’s Budget due to tax revenues being down marginally against expectations. 

For the latest three month period to September, tax revenues were €296 million lower than expected, while spending excluding interest payments was €133 million higher than expected in the past three months.

With pressure on the minister to increase spending in areas such as health and housing, and with taxes slightly down, it is certain the issue of corporation taxes will be raised, said sources.

However, it is believed that the Department of Finance and Expenditure has ruled out any such suggestion that the excess tax take from multinationals can be used for current expenditure. 

In his summer economic statement, Donohoe outlined that any increases in corporation tax will be set aside and put into the State’s so-called Rainy Day Fund.

The government has been repeatedly warned not to rely on corporation tax – and this measure was announced to offset that.

It is understood that ministers were briefed in a memo that due to the unreliable source of the revenue the government will not be using it to fill some of the general tax shortfall due to such windfalls not being an “absolute guarantee” year on year.

During the summer, the finance minister said he wanted to maintain a broad tax base that “generates a sustainable revenue stream necessary to fund public services”.

“We cannot build permanent expenditure commitments on revenues that may not be sustainable. We do not need history to tell us this, it is common sense,” said Donhoe. 

He added that recent political developments in the region show that there are real vulnerabilities. He said the establishment of the Rainy Day Fund will build up Ireland’s fiscal reserves “so that we have room for manoeuvre in the event of a major shock to the economy”.

Speaking at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned against expectations of big spending announcements next Tuesday, stating that the government had committed “a lot of finance already” towards public projects and services as part of the process to “de-dramatise Budget Day”. 

Varadkar said the government didn’t want any repeat of the cycle of austerity of the past and said measures to put money into people’s pockets would be “modest” but on top of recent Budgets, it would all add up.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    54,321  107
    2
    		Bus driver arrested on M7 after being found nine times over legal alcohol limit
    45,727  0
    3
    		Donald Trump did an impression of Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford
    41,965  184
    Fora
    1
    		Web Summit has agreed a 10-year deal worth €110m to stay in Lisbon
    216  0
    2
    		Irish-founded fintech firm First Circle has landed $26m to take on Southeast Asia
    104  0
    3
    		'I wish I was more patient - I want everything done yesterday'
    91  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Napoli v Liverpool and Tottenham v Barcelona, Champions League
    39,804  23
    2
    		Koepka 'heartbroken' after Ryder Cup fan blinded in one eye
    23,017  28
    3
    		'The guys would like continuity' - Padraig Harrington open to captaining Europe at 2020 Ryder Cup 'for the good of the team'
    21,243  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The cultural differences between Jamie Dornan and Ellen became clear when he spoke about his daughter's disco party
    11,655  0
    2
    		Conor McGregor finally responds to his dad being 'none too plussed' with the DART
    8,699  1
    3
    		Brian McFadden and Delta Goodrem used to spit in each other's mouths in public...it's The Dredge
    6,567  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Dublin man who groped woman as she slept at house party jailed for 11 months
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Government wants to avoid scenario where there would be two time zones on the island of Ireland
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    DUBLIN
    How I Spend My Money: An editor on â¬41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    How I Spend My Money: An editor on €41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    'We're conning our young people': Thousands take part in Raise the Roof protest
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    HOUSING
    OPINION: OisÃ­n Coulter of Take Back the City says the housing crisis is not a natural disaster
    OPINION: Oisín Coulter of Take Back the City says the housing crisis is not a natural disaster
    Owners of Dublin building occupied by protesters say it is 'not safe'
    Sinn Féin proposes €400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie