Number of councils to vote on who they endorse for the presidential election

Some of the presidential hopefuls in the race for the Office of President.

IT IS A day in the presidential campaign with at least nine local authorities expected to vote on presidential endorsements today.

Presidential hopefuls must secure the support of four local authorities, or 20 TDs and senators to stand in the election.

Candidates have been travelling the length and breadth of the country in the last number of weeks to make their pitch to local councillors about why they think they should be president. Each local authority can only endorse one candidate.

So far, businessman Gavin Duffy and mental health activist and senator Joan Freeman have secured the backing from one council.

Councils in Wexford, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Fingal, Wicklow, Roscommon, Westmeath, Offaly and Galway city are due to vote to endorse candidates later today.

President Michael D Higgins has already said he intends to seek a second term in the Office of President.

Other presidential hopefuls include businessman Seán Gallagher, who came second in the race in 2011, as well as his fellow former Dragon Peter Casey, burlesque performer Sarah Louise Mulligan, former airline worker Patrick Feeney, journalist Gemma O’Doherty and artist Kevin Sharkey.

The presidential election is due to be held on 26 October.