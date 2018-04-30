  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Gardaí seize €3k worth of counterfeit sports clothes at Wicklow market

The operation was carried out by gardaí in Baltinglass on Saturday, 28 April.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 30 Apr 2018, 10:39 PM
1 hour ago 7,473 Views 12 Comments
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED counterfeit goods worth an estimated €3,000 during an operation in Co Wicklow.

The operation was carried out by gardaí in Baltinglass on Saturday, 28 April.

Gardaí seized sports products being sold which were priced at the market at around €3,000.

The seizure included a large number of jumpers and jackets, and included copies of the Adidas and North Face brands.

An investigation has been launched in relation to the seizure. Gardaí have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

In February, gardaí seized counterfeit goods worth an estimated €50,000 during an operation in Fairyhouse Market, Meath. The operation was carried out by gardaí from the Meath division, supported by Revenue’s Customs Officers.

The seizure included large amounts of sports clothing, designer handbags, watches, designer clothing and designer accessories.

