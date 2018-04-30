Gardaí seize €3k worth of counterfeit sports clothes at Wicklow market

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED counterfeit goods worth an estimated €3,000 during an operation in Co Wicklow.

The operation was carried out by gardaí in Baltinglass on Saturday, 28 April.

Operation held in Baltinglass Co Wicklow on Saturday 28th

April 2018 resulted in approximately €3000 worth of counterfeit sports products

seized at local market. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/LLum2AFOkX — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 30, 2018 Source: Garda Info /Twitter

Gardaí seized sports products being sold which were priced at the market at around €3,000.

The seizure included a large number of jumpers and jackets, and included copies of the Adidas and North Face brands.

An investigation has been launched in relation to the seizure. Gardaí have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

In February, gardaí seized counterfeit goods worth an estimated €50,000 during an operation in Fairyhouse Market, Meath. The operation was carried out by gardaí from the Meath division, supported by Revenue’s Customs Officers.

The seizure included large amounts of sports clothing, designer handbags, watches, designer clothing and designer accessories.