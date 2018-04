Una Healy is the niece of which Irish musical legend? Donal Lunny Declan Nerney

John Hogan Larry Cunningham

In Crystal Swing, which one is Dervla? The mother The daughter

TR Dallas has a brother in which group? The Saw Doctors Planxty

Foster and Allen The Stunning

What was Big Tom's band called? The 4 Roads The Chunks

The Cattlemen The Mainliners

Johnny Cash recorded the song Woodcarver with which Irish singer? Mary Duff Susan McCann

Sandy Kelly Margo

Wagon Wheel was a massive hit for Nathan Carter - but never actually reached number one. Where did it peak? 14 8

3 17

Speaking of Carters, what's the younger's name? Matt Nick

Aaron Jake

This is the Queen of Irish Country. What's her name? Gloria Margo

Kathy Durkin Philomena Begley

This is Mike Denver. But he's not from Denver. Where's he from? Mayo Sligo

Donegal Galway