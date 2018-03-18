  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 18 March, 2018
County breakdown: Here's how much is being spent tackling illegal dumping

An anti-dumping initiative supported 229 projects across the country last year.

By Cliodhna Russell Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
47 minutes ago 3,383 Views 20 Comments
Image: Mark Stedman via Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman via Photocall Ireland

THE GOVERNMENT SPENT €1.2 million on projects aimed at tackling illegal dumping last year and plans to spend €2 million this year.

The 2017 anti-dumping initiative supported 229 projects across the country.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment developed the anti-dumping initiative to identify high risk or problem areas, find appropriate enforcement responses and carrying out clean-up operations.

It works in partnership with local authorities and community organisations.

The highest spend was in Leitrim, it received €81,438 in funding followed by Cavan (€68,975) and Donegal (€68,727).

On the other end of the scale, Fingal got the least amount of funding (€16,728) followed by Longford (€18,892) and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown (€19,030).

Here’s the county breakdown of the funding:

Illegal dumping

For a larger image of the table, click here.

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment said the extra money being spent this year will provide an increased focus on identifying and prosecuting illegal dumpers.

Denis Naughten said, “Illegal dumping is first and foremost a matter of individual responsibility and compliance with the law.

Sinn Féin’s Gerry Adams brought up the topic in the Dáil, asking Naughten the amount that was allocated to Louth county council for clean up projects.

Naughten said, “In recognition of the particular difficulties border counties have experienced in dealing with diesel laundering waste dumping, my Department has also fully reimbursed the clean-up costs associated with this nefarious practice.”

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

