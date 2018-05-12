Man charged over â‚¬335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath

A MAN HAS appeared in the court charged over the seizure of â‚¬335,000 worth of cannabis and MDMA in Co Meath.

The drugs were found when gardaÃ­ searched a premises at Fitzherbert Woods in Navan on Thursday.

During the course of the search gardaÃ­ discovered cannabis resin with an estimated street value of â‚¬225,000 and MDMA with an estimated street value of â‚¬110,000. Both substances are to be analysed by gardaÃ­.

A 23-year-old man was arrested following the seizure and today appeared in the Criminal Courts of Justice at Parkgate in Dublin.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested following a smaller seizure as part of the same garda operation has also been charged. He has been released on bail and will appear before Trim District Court on 22 May.

A 27-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released without charge.