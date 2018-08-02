This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Thursday 2 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving

One of the patients set off a fire alarm and has severe paranoia.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 5,905 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4161397
Image: Shutterstock/Berna Namoglu
Image: Shutterstock/Berna Namoglu

A HOSPITAL HAS secured High Court orders preventing two of its patients with severe dementia from leaving the facility.

In separate and unrelated cases the hospital sought the orders over concerns that two of its inpatients, a woman in her late 80s and a man in his late 70s, who have severe cognitive difficulties arising out of their dementia, may try to leave.

The hospital, in a case where none of the parties can be identified for legal reasons, had serious concerns about the health and safety of both patients if they were to leave, and asked for orders allowing it to keep them as inpatients.

Medical experts who have treated both patients say it is in their best interests that they are not allowed leave the hospital where they are receiving the care and support they require.

Barrister David Leahy, counsel for the hospital, told Mr Justice Michael Hanna that the applications arose following a recent Court of Appeal judgment which found there is no common law power permitting a hospital preventing patients with conditions like dementia leaving if they so desire.

He said the orders, which are among the first of their kind to be sought from the courts, were being applied for in the best interests of the patients’ wellbeing.

Set off fire alarm

In the case of the woman, she was admitted to the hospital in recent days and had no insight into her severe difficulties and has severe paranoia.

Leahy said that since her admission she had been disruptive, thought the staff were gangsters and had set off a fire alarm in the hospital, threatening to leave and return home. She insisted she can still drive despite not having motor tax or insurance. When her car was immobilised she had gone and bought another car.

He said the social work team that had been dealing with her was very concerned about her financial affairs and an application to make her a ward of court was pending.

In relation to the male patient, the court heard he has severe cognitive communication difficulties, is highly agitated and his family have been unable to cope with him. He had recently injured himself in a fall and had a tendency to wander and there were fears he could leave the hospital.

Judge Hanna made orders in both cases allowing the hospital prevent the patients from leaving. Both applications were supported by the patients’ next of kin.

The judge, who in the case of each of the patients appointed a ‘guardian ad litem’ to look after their interests during the proceedings, adjourned the actions to a date in September.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Parent 'shocked' by child's poor maths grade loses racial discrimination case
56,475  0
2
Gardaí track down driver who made 'choice hand gesture' at officers carrying out speed check
53,372  105
3
Temperatures in Spain and Portugal could top 48 degrees
45,034  75
Fora
1
'People like to be recognised': The Cork startup bridging the gap between managers and staff
331  0
2
A handful of Irish angel investors scored a big payday backing salon software firm Phorest
300  0
3
Guinness is planning a new gastropub in the lab behind Hop House 13
201  0
The42
1
Mulligan suggests Omagh pitch was narrowed for the Dubs to get Tyrone ready for Ballybofey
20,970  20
2
Cork City to take on Rosenborg after Celtic advance in the Champions League
19,356  19
3
Here are the 7 possible pairings for this year's All-Ireland senior football semi-finals
18,621  6
DailyEdge
1
Mila Kunis told Jimmy Fallon she 'almost died' on her honeymoon with Ashton Kutcher
5,554  0
2
10 Instagrams to follow if you need some style inspo for Electric Picnic
4,151  3
3
Jennifer Aniston on being deemed 'damaged goods' for not having children
4,074  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FACEBOOK
Taoiseach says there's 'no evidence of a land bubble' in Ireland
Taoiseach says there's 'no evidence of a land bubble' in Ireland
'The time for apologies is over': Facebook launches inquiry following Dispatches programme
'Bad' accounts like Resisters and Aztlan Warriors shut down by Facebook ahead of US midterms
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
HSE
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
State accused of 'hiding behind' Cervical Check scandal victims as they battle labs in court
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie