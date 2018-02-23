  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

An 'exceptionally drunk burglar' fell asleep in the kitchen of a house he was raiding

Mark O’Mahony has 86 previous convictions and was jailed for two years.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Friday 23 Feb 2018, 10:09 PM
5 hours ago 14,918 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3869321
Mark O'Mahony was said to be embarrassed as he knew family of the house he fell asleep in.
Image: PA Images
Mark O'Mahony was said to be embarrassed as he knew family of the house he fell asleep in.
Mark O'Mahony was said to be embarrassed as he knew family of the house he fell asleep in.
Image: PA Images

AN “EXCEPTIONALLY DRUNK” burglar who fell asleep in the kitchen armchair of the house he was raiding has been jailed for two years.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that David English, the home owner, initially thought Mark O’Mahony (33) was his son when he found the intruder sleeping in an armchair at the end of his kitchen table.

O’Mahony woke up and repeatedly claimed that English had let him into the house, but co-operated with emptying his pockets when asked to do so.

English’s wife entered the kitchen a short time later and the couple retained O’Mahony until gardai arrived.

Judge Martin Nolan commented that a burglar falling asleep in the middle of a crime was “a new departure” in his court.

“This could be described as an inept non-violent burglary,” he said, noting that O’Mahony had behaved himself and used no violence towards the householders.

O’Mahony, a father-of-two of St Donagh’s Road, Donaghmede, Dublin, pleaded guilty to burglary at Carndonagh Park, Donaghmede, on 10 June, 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a medical card, driving license and jacket belonging to Eric Mulrooney at the same location. He has 86 previous convictions, including theft, robbery and handling stolen property.

Garda Jason Flynn told Dean Kelly BL, prosecuting, that English’s son had departed for the airport between 3am and 4am and had left the front door open.

English was getting up for work a short time later when he discovered O’Mahony asleep in the kitchen.

Garda Flynn said O’Mahony emptied his pockets on request when English noticed his wife’s bag on the kitchen counter. The intruder was later found with about €100 in cash taken from the bag.

The garda revealed that a car in the area had also been broken into that night and items, including a jacket, were taken.

He said O’Mahony was “exceptionally” drunk and wearing this jacket when gardai arrived at the Carndonagh Park premises.

He agreed with Helen-Claire O’Hanlon BL, defending, that the weather had been “atrocious” on the night.

He further agreed that O’Mahony told him he had been at his uncle’s funeral and couldn’t recall anything else after he had dropped his grandmother home.

Garda Flynn accepted that O’Mahony had a serious drug addiction.

O’Hanlon submitted to Judge Nolan that the funeral had triggered events for her client, who was very remorseful and embarrassed because he knew relatives of the English household.

Judge Nolan said he suspected O’Mahony stole the coat because of the weather.

He said if O’Mahony had shown the “slightest” bit of violence towards the householders, the sentence would have been doubled.

He imposed a two-year jail term, backdated to when O’Mahony entered custody on the matter in June last year.

Read: Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim >

Read: Woman (50s) rescued after being tied up by burglars and having house set on fire >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Doctor says 'paralytically, unconsciously drunk' teens at West Cork disco could have died
72,194  68
2
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
65,606  136
3
Met Éireann warns that 'exceptionally cold' weather is on the way
62,677  66
Fora
1
All the publicans in this Cork town plan to keep the shutters down on Good Friday
204  0
2
'Catering isn't a bed of roses. There's a lot of swearing and sometimes pans are thrown at you'
182  0
3
Ulster Bank plans to offload a third of its mortgages
163  0
The42
1
Munster close the gap on Glasgow but impressive win in Cork comes at a cost
28,152  14
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,065  19
3
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
20,593  72
DailyEdge.ie
1
Holly Willoughby said that 'time's up' for the Time's Up campaign after witnessing the behaviour of paparazzi at the Brits
19,788  3
2
Last night's extremely heartwarming episode of The Young Offenders had viewers in tears
7,981  5
3
The man who played Smith in Sex and the City said he is on 'Team Sarah' in the Kim Cattrall feud ...it's The Dredge
7,334  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
An 'exceptionally drunk burglar' fell asleep in the kitchen of a house he was raiding
An 'exceptionally drunk burglar' fell asleep in the kitchen of a house he was raiding
Andy Moran returns as Mayo make four changes for Dublin showdown in Castlebar
People are hanging sheet music on Waltons' shutters after its closure on Monday
CORK
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
Doctor says 'paralytically, unconsciously drunk' teens at West Cork disco could have died
Cork footballers hand debut to goalkeeper for top-of-the-table clash
IRELAND
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
Irish cities among worst affected in Europe, say flooding predictions
OPINION
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
How arming teachers would increase the risk of school shootings, not prevent them
'Walls to stop immigrants would have made my own existence impossible'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie