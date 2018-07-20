This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who committed €100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go

30-year-old John Stokes was not entitled to a suspended sentence due to the gravity of his crime, Justice Patrick McCarthy said.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 20 Jul 2018, 7:32 PM
3 hours ago 27,507 Views 49 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4139662

SCC R Woffenden 2 Source: Richard Woffenden

A MAN WHO carried out a “sophisticated” and “elaborate” social welfare fraud over five-and-a-half years has been sent to jail for 18 months after his original suspended sentence was deemed too lenient.

John Stokes (30), with an address in Clondalkin, west Dublin, was charged with 343 counts of theft committed between April 2008 and December 2013. He pleaded guilty at Naas Circuit Criminal Court to a number of sample counts on the basis that the remainder would be taken into account.

Stokes was given a wholly suspended four-and-a-half year sentence by Judge Michael O’Shea on 30 June 2017.

The Director of Public Prosecutions sought a review of Stokes’ sentence on the grounds that it was “unduly lenient”. The Court of Appeal agreed and jailed him this afternoon for 18 months.

Giving judgement in the three-judge court, Justice Patrick McCarthy said the fraud involved €55,000 Jobseekers Allowance and €47,000 Rent Allowance.

Rented house

Justice McCarthy said Stokes had rented a house in Sallins, Co Kildare for the purpose of perpetrating the fraud. He adopted the identity of a person living in the UK, using their birth cert at a time when he was in receipt of disability, to which he was entitled.

The offences undoubtedly involved a degree of sophistication and required a degree of organisation and planing, the judge said. The fraud was uncovered by a “diligent” and “sharp eyed” local post master, the court heard.

At sentencing Stokes brought €4,000 restitution and a further €2,000 has since been “repaid” by withholding child allowance – “if one calls it a payment”, Justice McCarthy said.

He was also paying €28 a week restitution from social welfare payments.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing BL, submitted that the suspension of Stokes’ sentence in full was a “step too far”.

‘No exceptional circumstances’

Ó Dúnlaing said the offence involved a “sophisticated” and “elaborate” fraud carried out over a five-and-a-half year period. He said matters advanced in mitigation, to which the judge paid undue regard, were at odds with the organisation of the fraud.

Referring to a number of recent decisions in the Court of Appeal, Justice McCarthy said serious, premeditated fraud will almost always merit an immediate custodial sentence, although the discretion afforded to a sentencing judge was wide.

He said the Court of Appeal could find no exceptional circumstances that would justify the complete suspension of Stokes’ sentence in full.

Justice McCarthy, who sat with President of the Court of Appeal Justice George Birmingham and Justice John Hedigan, resentenced Stokes to four-and-a-half years imprisonment with all but the final 18 months suspended.

Stokes was immediately lead away to begin serving his 18 months jail term.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Poll: Should the GAA allow the Liam Miller match to be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh?
72,976  139
2
FactCheck: Did the Taoiseach threaten to ban British planes from Irish skies?
61,279  107
3
Organisers of children's event Playstival with the Happy Pear apologise over garda vetting furore
52,303  47
Fora
1
As Dublin hotel prices hit record levels, a new player is entering the market
625  0
2
'For half of my working life, I hid behind the name of my shop'
234  0
3
Higher costs took their toll on profits at one of Ireland's biggest food processing firms
114  0
The42
1
'Players shouldn't accept it, fans shouldn't accept it, clubs shouldn't accept it'
22,722  17
2
Gary Neville embroiled in Twitter row after controversial signing of Irish striker
17,025  10
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
16,185  14
DailyEdge
1
Georgia has admitted her kiss with Jack was filmed more than once on Love Island
6,045  0
2
Meghan Markle's half-sister confirmed that she's heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house
5,984  0
3
Let's talk about the time... my bra saved me hundreds of euro on Erasmus
4,545  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Aptamil says there are 'no safety issues' with milk formula after claims it made babies sick
Aptamil says there are 'no safety issues' with milk formula after claims it made babies sick
Minister tells Facebook he is 'appalled and disgusted' over harmful content
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
COURTS
Man who committed â¬100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Man who committed €100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Former Defence Forces member jailed for 18 years for 'horrendous' sexual abuse of daughter
Man pleads guilty to murder after being arrested in Spain following failure to show up for trial
GARDAí
Have you seen 17-year-old Mario? He's been missing from Kildare for five weeks
Have you seen 17-year-old Mario? He's been missing from Kildare for five weeks
Woman injured after several cars involved in crash in Dublin shopping centre car park
Gardaí reveal Sunday morning is peak time for assaults in Ireland
DUBLIN
Plans for new 12,000-seater St Pat's stadium to be dropped in favour of housing development
Plans for new 12,000-seater St Pat's stadium to be dropped in favour of housing development
HSE issues warning after two confirmed cases of measles in Dublin
Rain and breakdowns on the quays cause heavy traffic in Dublin city

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie