Coveney rejects 'cameras and scanning systems and drones' at Northern Irish border

TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that the Irish government expects its UK counterparts to “follow through on” commitments already made for no hard border on the island of Ireland.

Speaking on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show today, Coveney rejected any proposals of technology being used at the border with Northern Ireland and said that a “political solution” should be found on the issue.

He also said that the Irish government had proven its own flexibility in Brexit negotiations, and expected Theresa May’s government to stick to what has been agreed to so far.

The Irish government has repeatedly taken the stance of – if the UK wants to sever trade ties with the EU by leaving the single market and customs’ union – the onus is on the British to find a solution for the border.

There are three ways this could happen: either the UK actually retains membership of the single market and customs union (which May has always ruled out), some kind of technological solutions are found to address the specific problems in Ireland, or that Northern Ireland remains part of the single market while the rest of the UK leaves.

The last choice is unpalatable to many UK politicians, particularly the DUP whose support is keeping May’s Conservatives in government. Last month, the EU roundly rejected the technological solutions put forward by the UK.

Speaking today, Minister Coveney said it would be “helpful” if the British government had some consensus around the concept of the border problem.

“Let’s not forget what’s been agreed in these negotiations to date,” he said. “Last December, there was a clear agreement that the British Prime Minister signed up to that there would be no border infrastructure of any kind on the island of Ireland and no related checks or controls.

That means we’re not talking about cameras and scanning systems and drones here. It means we’re talking about a political solution that allows for regulatory alignment in a way that prevents a need for border infrastructure.

Coveney said that the British government had made a clear commitment and that the Irish government now expected that promise to be kept.

The Tánaiste also said that, up to now, Ireland has been flexible and allowed wider negotiations between the UK and EU to move forward despite the lack of solutions agreed upon regarding the Irish border.

“Again in March, when the negotiations were stuck and needed to move forward, but were stuck again on an Irish border issue when a solution wasn’t taking shape we again showed flexibility and allowed the process to move on,” he said.