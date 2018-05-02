  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This Cork dairy farmer drank blood fresh from a cow when she spent time farming with tribespeople in Kenya

Paula Hynes travelled to Kenya to spend two-and-a-half weeks with a remote Maasai tribe.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 2 May 2018, 6:10 AM
41 minutes ago 1,164 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3987841
Source: RTÃ‰ - IRELANDâ€™S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

A CORK DAIRY farmer found herself drinking the blood of a cow in remote sub-Saharan Africa as part of a new documentary.

Paula Hynes runs a highly successful dairy farm inÂ Aherla in Cork with her husbandÂ Peter. The pair picked upÂ the Farmer of the Year title in 2016.

She recently travelled to Kenya to spend two-and-a-half weeks with a remote Maasai tribe.

The Maasai are a distinct ethnic group of pastoralists that inhabit southern Kenya and northern Tanzania.

They are one of the more well known African tribal groups due to the areas they inhabit being close many sites of interest to tourists.

There are many Maasai tourist villages where people can visit to get a sense of their culture.

The Maasai people are famed warriors and also cattle herders.

Paula spent time with them learning their farming techniques and how they farm and survive and subsist on much harsher terrain than Ireland.

She did it as part of the RTÃ‰â€™s three-part documentary the Hardest Harvest, the first episode of which airs tonight.

Paula spent her time with the Maasai during a severe drought, and she was unsure if her farming skills would be of any use in such a vastly different terrain.

Increasing urbanisation, as well as climate change and changes in culture in recent years has put the Maasai way of life â€“ which has been ongoing for thousands of years â€“ in jeopardy.

The Hardest Harvest airs tonight on RTÃ‰ One at 9.35pmÂ 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
69,674  35
2
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
67,459  61
3
'We have asked them to stop': Both sides in referendum condemn graphic posters outside maternity hospitals
58,661  353
Fora
1
Irish LinkedIn rival Cohort is shutting down after failing to raise more money
350  0
2
'The biggest risk I've ever taken? Working directly with my father'
246  0
3
Co-working spaces could be the big winners from Dublin's office shortage
164  0
The42
1
As it happened: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League semi-final second leg
41,956  26
2
Keane's Connacht fate sealed some time ago as Kiwi leaves after just one season
40,290  55
3
'I'm a goose' - Australian rugby star apologises for urinating on bar while dressed as cow
35,755  53
DailyEdge
1
The doctor who operated on Kanye's late mother has penned an open letter to him... It's The Dredge
4,914  0
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
4,541  0
3
Dear Fifi: Am I an asshole?
4,540  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man stole over â‚¬14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
Man stole over â‚¬14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
Couple released from Garda custody after apologising for refusing to leave their Dublin home
Dublin couple jailed over systematic neglect and physical abuse of the man's young daughter
HSE
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
HEALTH
Supermarket own-brand products reduce sugar to avoid new 30c tax
Supermarket own-brand products reduce sugar to avoid new 30c tax
Mid-life anxiety may be linked to dementia in later life
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
GARDAÃ­
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
GardaÃ­ call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin
There are going to be 87 more gardaÃ­ on Ireland's roads

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie