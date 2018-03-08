Cranberries to go ahead with anniversary album following death of Dolores O'Riordan

THE CRANBERRIES HAVE decided to go ahead with an anniversary album that was put on hold following the death of Dolores O’Riordan in January.

The band had originally planned to release it this month to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album ’Everybody Else is doing it so why can’t we’.

The 1993 album was an international success with the song Linger becoming the band’s first major hit.

The project was put in hold after the Cranberries’ frontwoman was found dead in a London hotel on 15 January.

A full inquest into her death is set for 3 April, although authorities are not treating her death as suspicious.

A statement released on the band’s website says:

In recent weeks we revisited this. After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started. We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it.

“So that’s the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year.”

The band had been working on the album since last summer and that it will contain a newly re mastered version with previously unreleased material as well as other bonus material from the era of our debut album.

The Cranberries added that they will also be completing the recording of a new studio album as previously announced. It was also started last year and Dolores had already recorded the vocals.

They said, “All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year.”

The last new album the Cranberries released was Roses in 2012, following a gap of more than a decade.