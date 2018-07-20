Woman injured after several cars involved in crash in Dublin shopping centre car park

A WOMAN HAS been injured after a collision involving several cars in a Dublin shopping centre car park this afternoon.

The incident occurred at the car park at a shopping centre in City West at around 3.15pm.

Firefighter/Paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphinâ€™s Barn Fire Stations responded an RTC in a shopping centre car park in #Citywest involving several vehicles. 1 person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 fire engines, 1 rescue tender plus @TallaghtAmbo pic.twitter.com/jeVkfnncve — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 20, 2018 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

GardaÃ­ and emergency services, including Dublin Fire Brigade, attended the scene.

A female pedestrian aged in her 20s sustained leg injuries when she was struck by a car.

She was treated at the scene and taken to Tallaght hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was uninjured.

A number of parked cars were also damaged in the incident.

GardaÃ­ have said enquiries are ongoing.