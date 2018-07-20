Woman injured after several cars involved in crash in Dublin shopping centre car park

A WOMAN HAS been injured after a collision involving several cars in a Dublin shopping centre car park this afternoon.
The incident occurred at the car park at a shopping centre in City West at around 3.15pm.
GardaÃ and emergency services, including Dublin Fire Brigade, attended the scene.
A female pedestrian aged in her 20s sustained leg injuries when she was struck by a car.
She was treated at the scene and taken to Tallaght hospital by ambulance.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was uninjured.
A number of parked cars were also damaged in the incident.
GardaÃ have said enquiries are ongoing.
