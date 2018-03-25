Coast Guard helicopter called out as two women sustain leg injuries on Croagh Patrick

The Sligo Coast Guard helicopter at Croagh Patrick in Mayo yesterday. Source: Mayo Mountain Rescue

TWO WOMEN WERE airlifted off Croagh Patrick by the Sligo Coast Guard helicopter yesterday after sustaining leg injuries in separate incidents.

Mayo Mountain Rescue, who responded to both incidents, said the first call out was at 2.15pm yesterday. There was a report of an injured female on the cone of the mountain.

“The MMRT’s first response party treated the casualty, who had sustained a lower leg injury. A stretcher party was then tasked and the casualty was transported to Coastguard Helicopter R118,” a Facebook post from the rescue team said.

While responding to this callout, the team were then requested to deal with another woman, who, by coincidence, had been injured 50 metres from the location of the first incident.

“This second female casualty also sustained lower leg injuries and was treated by the team. The team transported the second casualty to the helicopter also,” the mountain rescue team said.

The two women were airlifted to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

Source: Mayo Mountain Rescue