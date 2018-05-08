16-year-old stowaway discovered in truck at Croke Park after travelling through port of Calais

Croke Park as seen behind houses along Jones' Road.

A 16-YEAR-old male is in the care of child and family agency Tusla this evening, after being discovered inside the trailer of a truck at Croke Park.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that the truck had travelled to Ireland via the port of Calais.

The teenager was discovered around 4pm this afternoon and remains in the care of child protection services at this time.

It is not known when the truck arrived in Ireland.

Gardaí are now investigating the matter, with the discovery coming ahead of next week’s concert from legendary rockers The Rolling Stones at the Dublin venue.