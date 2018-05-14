'Don't bring bags to the Rolling Stones': Organisers warn concert-goers to travel lightly to Croke Park gig

ORGANISERS OF THE Rolling Stones gig at Croke Park have warned concert-goers that handbags bigger than A5 size will be banned from entering the stadium as Dublin prepares to host the veteran rockers.

The band is due to play Croke Park on Thursday evening and organisers as well as gardaí warned those with tickets to arrive on time, to use public transport and to bring only essentials.

The organisers said that early queuing will also be banned as they attempt to minimise the disruption to people living in the area.

Jim Clarke, Aiken Promotions Event Controller, said: “We want everyone to have a great night in Croke Park in a safe and friendly environment, help us and yourself by travelling light. Please just bring your ticket, phone and some cash or card. If you must bring a bag, it needs to be small, very small, no bigger than A5, just enough to carry some money or cards, phone and life’s essentials. Bags over A5 size will not be permitted. Please do not bring a bag unless it is totally necessary.

“People without bags will be fast-tracked. If you must bring a bag it needs to be smaller than A5 (11.45cm x 15.25cm or 4.5 in x 6.0in) size -approximately the size of a small book. Bags under A5 size will be subject to a search which will result in unnecessary queueing. Only cameras smaller than A5 will be admitted.”

Each guest will also be subject to a pat-down search.

Inspector Tony Gallagher from Mountjoy Station said he suspects that road closures will affect traffic throughout rush hour.

Clonliffe Road will be closed from around 4pm while the North Circular Road will be shut down around seven, according to the inspector.

He added that all preparation has been done to ensure the safety of those attending the concerts. Regarding a any potential attack at the stadium, he said: “We have a robust policing presence. A component of that is to address any risks that might be present. The threat level in this country is moderate.”