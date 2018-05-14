  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Don't bring bags to the Rolling Stones': Organisers warn concert-goers to travel lightly to Croke Park gig

There will be traffic disruptions in the centre on Thursday as over 60,000 are set to attend.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 14 May 2018, 1:38 PM
1 hour ago 5,297 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4011713
Jim Clarke, Aiken Promotions Event Controller, shows off the maximum permitted size of handbags at the gig.
Image: TheJournal.ie
Jim Clarke, Aiken Promotions Event Controller, shows off the maximum permitted size of handbags at the gig.
Jim Clarke, Aiken Promotions Event Controller, shows off the maximum permitted size of handbags at the gig.
Image: TheJournal.ie

ORGANISERS OF THE Rolling Stones gig at Croke Park have warned concert-goers that handbags bigger than A5 size will be banned from entering the stadium as Dublin prepares to host the veteran rockers.

The band is due to play Croke Park on Thursday evening and organisers as well as gardaí warned those with tickets to arrive on time, to use public transport and to bring only essentials.

The organisers said that early queuing will also be banned as they attempt to minimise the disruption to people living in the area.

Jim Clarke, Aiken Promotions Event Controller, said: “We want everyone to have a great night in Croke Park in a safe and friendly environment, help us and yourself by travelling light. Please just bring your ticket, phone and some cash or card. If you must bring a bag, it needs to be small, very small, no bigger than A5, just enough to carry some money or cards, phone and life’s essentials. Bags over A5 size will not be permitted. Please do not bring a bag unless it is totally necessary.

“People without bags will be fast-tracked. If you must bring a bag it needs to be smaller than A5 (11.45cm x 15.25cm or 4.5 in x 6.0in) size -approximately the size of a small book. Bags under A5 size will be subject to a search which will result in unnecessary queueing. Only cameras smaller than A5 will be admitted.”

Each guest will also be subject to a pat-down search.

Inspector Tony Gallagher from Mountjoy Station said he suspects that road closures will affect traffic throughout rush hour.

Clonliffe Road will be closed from around 4pm while the North Circular Road will be shut down around seven, according to the inspector.

He added that all preparation has been done to ensure the safety of those attending the concerts. Regarding a any potential attack at the stadium, he said: “We have a robust policing presence. A component of that is to address any risks that might be present. The threat level in this country is moderate.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bodies of pilot and 7-year-old boy recovered after light aircraft crash in Offaly
89,714  29
2
At least €2 million ploughed into PSC / driving licence project - before Shane Ross pulled the plug because it wasn't legal
49,899  74
3
Column: 'We are ill. We are not faking this illness. It is not in our heads'
46,043  46
Fora
1
A 'slow adventure' tourist attraction will be rolled out from Dublin... to Longford
2,834  0
2
‘It’s frightening how we will suffer’: Why Irish drinks producers are fighting new labelling laws
580  0
3
An Irish-owned firm has bagged the contract to install and maintain the World Cup final pitch
392  0
The42
1
As it happened: Mayo v Galway, Connacht SFC
56,027  51
2
'He has a knee dislocation' - major injury setback for Mayo midfielder Parsons
39,950  13
3
'I could win 101 gold medals, but I've only one mam and she is my priority'
29,575  8
DailyEdge
1
"Israel is the rightful winner if we see it as a circus": The Netherlands reacts to the Eurovision results
8,266  7
2
Conor McGregor coincidentally met a big fan of his after he shouted him out on the Late Late
7,635  2
3
16 awkward photos of celebrities at mobile phone launches in the noughties
6,734  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
ABORTION
Poll: Should referendum groups be allowed campaign to secondary school students?
Poll: Should referendum groups be allowed campaign to secondary school students?
Secondary students tell pro-life groups to stay away from campaigning in schools
Q&A: Does the Eighth have to be repealed to legislate for fatal foetal abnormality cases?
OPINION
It's been a worrying two weeks - but please don't stop getting smear tests
It's been a worrying two weeks - but please don't stop getting smear tests
Column: 'We are haemorrhaging €5-6bn per year to pay for expensive and dirty fuels'
Justice Minister: 'I have seen many women shake with fear of not being believed by a Garda or a court'
GARDA
'I could hear the commissioner say that Sergeant McCabe is a kiddie fiddler'
'I could hear the commissioner say that Sergeant McCabe is a kiddie fiddler'
Man who says he was ordered to smear Maurice McCabe will give evidence at the Tribunal today
No files on 'privileged' garda systems labelling McCabe a 'target' or a 'suspect', Tribunal told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie