  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a bit scary' - in the buildup to Brexit, cross-border mortgages are looking increasingly hard to come by

Those working in the North and living in the Republic have limited options at present when it comes to mortgage finance.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 2 Apr 2018, 7:00 PM
51 minutes ago 2,687 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3929493

shutterstock_609449714 Source: Shutterstock/Nhungboon

TWO YEARS AGO, Ireland’s Department of Finance transposed the EU’s Mortgage Credit Directive into Irish law.

There was some fear at the time that among those to suffer due to the new directive would be cross-border workers in Ireland – those living in the Republic but working in the North.

At the time the Central Bank confirmed that there were no legal impediments for such workers being able to gain access to a mortgage. It also confirmed however that whether or not such a mortgage would be provided would be up to the lending institution in question.

Recently, Donegal woman Jennie Peoples and her husband called to a branch of Permanent TSB with a view to starting the ball rolling on acquiring a second mortgage on an investment property.

Both are in well-paying jobs. Jennie’s husband works in Donegal. She however works a short hop across the border in Derry city. She is paid in sterling. When the issue of salary and employment was raised at that meeting, a refusal was immediately delivered when her working situation became clear.

Immediate refusal

“We already own a house, but not with Permanent TSB,” she told TheJournal.ie. “So we made an appointment with them, having seen all their advertising campaigns and that kind of thing, and having heard their rates are probably best at present. It’s something we’d been thinking about for a while (the couple’s current mortgage is in its fifteenth year).”

When I said I earn sterling it was immediate – ‘no we don’t accept that’. I asked what they meant, I’m a resident in Ireland like. They didn’t even ask what my husband does. She added that if I lived in Spain and was paid in euro I could get a mortgage. I didn’t even argue back, I was just confused. So I said I’d look into it.

TheJournal.ie queried a number of mortgage-providing banks operating in Ireland as to their policy with such mortgages.

AIB (and its subsidiaries Haven and EBS) “facilitate mortgages for customers who reside in the Republic of Ireland but have earnings in sterling from employment in Northern Ireland”, a spokesperson said, adding that its policy “is consistent with” the Mortgage Credit Directive.

Ulster Bank also provides such cross-border mortagages “subject to meeting our credit criteria including affordability”, albeit income in sterling, or any foreign currency, must be “adjusted in bringing it into affordability calculations to allow for the potential for future exchange rate fluctuation”.

However, both KBC and Permanent TSB have a policy of flat-out refusal when it comes to cross-border lending, as Jennie found out.

“Permanent TSB does not offer mortgages in cases where the repayments are based on an income denominated in sterling,” a spokesperson said. “This was a commercial decision taken after the EU Mortgage Credit Directive came into force in Ireland.” A KBC spokesman meanwhile said that the bank “does not currently provide mortgages to individuals residing outside of the eurozone, or those who are earning their income in a non-Euro currency”.

Bank of Ireland failed to respond to our query.

Screenshot 2018-04-02 at 14.26.13 Source: Rollingnews.ie

So there are options available to cross-border workers, albeit limited ones. And the banks are within their legal rights to refuse such mortgages.

“Brexit is just a sign of volatility, that anything can go wrong,” a mortgage-lending source says of the issue. “And currencies can move. It’s happened in other European countries, like in Poland where many people took loans in Swiss francs because it was cheaper. Then the franc hardened against the (Polish) zloty, and people’s payments doubled.”

It’s even happened in Ireland before. In the 80s lots of mortgages were taken here in (German) deutschmarks. And that went wrong also. Currencies are inherently volatile. And Brexit is an inherently volatile situation.

Regarding the refusal of some banks to entertain the idea of cross-border mortgages, the source says that is something that comes down purely to “a commercial decision”. “There is no appetite for that risk. Such mortgages aren’t widespread either. There are only a handful of such cases you’ll see about the country.”

Fair?

But, legal though it may be, is such a refusal to lend fair to the consumer?

“To deny such mortgages outright is a very, very cautious approach,” Dermott Jewell, policy adviser with the Consumer’s Association of Ireland, says of the situation. “It suggests a concern over Brexit, a concern over sterling, a concern over the volatility of employment. That certainly feels like it’s overstepping the mark.”

It comes down to how the banks are interpreting the Consumer Protection Code (the rules and principles that all regulated financial services have to follow when providing financial products and services to consumers), and that’s something the Department of Finance and Central Bank should be looking at.
Every element of law has to be fair and reasonable, and it seems there are considerations here that don’t even remotely have a firm basis, it’s all speculation.

“It’s as well that it should be flagged for clarity if nothing else,” Jewell added. “The banks have a licence to trade, but after that it looks like they make up their own rules.

“The two of us have grand salaries like,” says Jennie. “And Brexit hasn’t even happened. We’re still in the EU.”

When we were refused, it was like a dead refusal, like a ‘get out’ kind of refusal. I said I earn sterling, I didn’t say we have leprosy.

“It’s just interesting to see, like, what if in the long-term we need a loan? This is before Brexit even happens you know? It’s a bit scary.”

Read: Tony Golden murder: Gardaí misclassified victim’s domestic violence incidents

Read: Photos released of four family members who died in Fermanagh fire

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?
77,400  250
2
Heavy rainfall on the way as Status Yellow weather warnings kick in
55,484  13
3
'How I created my dream home from a house that hadn't been renovated since 1934'
53,800  13
Fora
1
Services giant Noonan is fighting a pay-restoration push so it can 'remain competitive'
524  0
The42
1
'I wasn't in any pain, I was just lying there shouting I'm paralysed, I'm f*****g paralysed'
44,809  13
2
'Diarmuid and I agreed that what was best was that he'd take a rest'
43,507  48
3
'I still have some growing up to do' - Irish footballer apologises for tweet surrounding rugby rape trial
34,399  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Dermot Bannon was at his wit's end over a door on the finale of Room to Improve
9,765  4
2
How well do you remember Sabrina, the Teenage Witch?
6,040  3
3
Just 12 of the best Foil, Arms and Hog sketches
5,282  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
ISRAEL
Gaza protest death toll rises to 18 as Israel rejects allegations of excessive force
Gaza protest death toll rises to 18 as Israel rejects allegations of excessive force
Israel says it only shot at protesters charging Gaza border as it rejects call for inquiry
Coveney calls for Israeli restraint after 16 Palestinians killed in clashes
GARDAí
Equipment worth thousands stolen from mountain rescue team's base
Equipment worth thousands stolen from mountain rescue team's base
Man remanded in custody after being charged over firearm and ammunition seizure
Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie