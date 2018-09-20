This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 20 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

London's serial cat killer turns out to be a fox

The Croydon Cat Killer is unlikely to have been human after all, according to police.

By AFP Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 13,943 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4246363

shutterstock_1056209201 Source: Shutterstock/Oleg Mitkevych

THERE MIGHT NOT not be a maniacal cat-killer on the loose in London after all, or at least not a human one.

The mutilated remains of hundreds of domestic cats and kittens – along with some foxes and rabbits – have been turning up in the south of London since 2015.

Horrified locals have pinned the blame on a Jack the Ripper-type figure dubbed the “Croydon Cat Killer” who got his kicks from disemboweling pets and posing their remains near schools and outside owners’ homes.

The hunt for the presumed killer or killers was picked up by animal welfare groups and eventually Scotland Yard, which today reported the findings of a three-year investigation.

A pet rescue and rehabilitation shelter called Snarl even published the suspects’ profile: a white man in his 40s who was 1.8 metres (5’11″ feet) tall.

But London police said the culprits were probably not human at all.

‘Thorough examination’

“Following a thorough examination of the available evidence, officers working alongside experts have concluded that hundreds of reported cat mutilations in Croydon and elsewhere were not carried out by a human and are likely to be the result of predation or scavenging by wildlife,” the Metropolitan Police said.

The lengthy police statement went through the details of the probe, which involved detailed forensic work and the study of reams of CCTV film.

Detectives said that even the discovery of a cat’s head in a school playground had a perfectly innocent explanation.

“CCTV showed a fox carrying the head into the playground,” the statement said.

Foxes were also blamed for the case of a woman who found a cat with no head or tail near her property and another who found just the head in her garden.

“All of the cases of cat mutilation will be recorded as ‘no crime’,” the police said.

Detectives added that they were aware of a similar spate of mutilations some 20 years ago in Britain that was also eventually blamed on scavengers like foxes.

A special “Fox Website” run by the University of Bristol says that up to 33,000 foxes live in urban areas in Britain.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Two killed and second day of National Ploughing Championships cancelled following Storm Ali
    126,435  16
    2
    		67,000 ESB customers still without power as Storm Ali causes havoc
    103,916  101
    3
    		Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    66,500  13
    Fora
    1
    		How Avail Support is helping people with autism lead independent lives
    168  0
    2
    		Ryanair's chairman was re-elected - but support for the American billionaire has weakened
    136  0
    3
    		Coca-Cola has been told to pay 'winding down' fees to sacked Kildare workers
    122  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    35,722  22
    2
    		Ireland to join potential bid to co-host 2030 World Cup
    25,141  61
    3
    		Ronaldo shown straight red card but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia
    22,935  41
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rosie Connolly shared her nightmare story about how Storm Ali disrupted her flight ...it's The Dredge
    4,921  0
    2
    		Criticism of Chrissy Teigen proves we're still defining women by their relationships
    2,869  5
    3
    		Skin Deep: Here's how to use powder without compromising your glowy makeup
    2,318  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    IRELAND
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    RTÉ
    RTÃ presenter Bunny Carr dies aged 91
    RTÉ presenter Bunny Carr dies aged 91
    Stephen Byrne: Why 9 years after ripping up my results, I went back to do the Leaving Cert...
    RTÉ Radio 1 back on air in Dublin after transmission knocked out by Storm Ali
    GALWAY
    JCB prevents roof blowing off building in Galway
    JCB prevents roof blowing off building in Galway
    Gusts of up to 147km/h recorded during Storm Ali
    Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie