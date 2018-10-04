This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Minister says decommissioned cruise ships 'not suitable for homeless families'

The idea had been proposed by a Fine Gael councillor who said “imperfect ideas have become reasonable options”.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 2:34 PM
45 minutes ago 3,139 Views 20 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Busurmanov
Image: Shutterstock/Busurmanov

MINISTER FOR HOUSING Eoghan Murphy has dismissed the idea of using decommissioned cruise ships as accommodation for homeless families.

The suggestion came from Fine Gael councillor for Dublin City, Paddy Smyth, who said he believes housing people on cruise ships could “make a dent in the numbers”, if it is done right.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke said he first proposed this idea, which is a practice in other jurisdictions, to the housing department in 2016. 

It is a perfect idea? No. In an ideal world is it where we would house homeless families? No. But unfortunately we’re in a situation where self-evidently imperfect ideas become reasonable options, so I don’t think we should dismiss this out of hand.

He said in theory up to 1,000 people could be housed on a cruise ship, with facilities like a creche and a GP, until homes are built for them to move into. 

“If the optics weren’t so on the nose you could park it outside the Custom’s House,” he said. 

His party colleague and Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has, however, rejected the idea:

He said the department is pursuing additional properties to deliver emergency accommodation facilities for homeless individuals in the Dublin region. 

“A total of 200+ permanent bed spaces were introduced in 2017,” he added. “The cold weather strategy for 2018 is in preparation.”

Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry also criticised the idea. 

“If they were to guarantee people six months on the ship and take off and go on a cruise around the Mediterranean, I think it would be very attractive but otherwise I think it’s off the wall,” he told RTÉ.

Really, it’s not a runner. People aren’t going to live on a cruise ship, you can’t put 1,000 families onto one cruise ship. You’re not going to be able to park it anywhere close to the city centre.

“The elephant in the room here is always the thousands – the tens of thousands – of empty buildings that blight every street in every town. We have got to look at that – there we have the solution to the housing and homeless crisis,” he added. 

