  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway City to turn into literary hub this April

We take a look at what’s on offer.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 1:00 PM
47 minutes ago 974 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3925972
Top L-R: Tramp Press; Sally Rooney. Bottom L-R: Alan Rusbridger; Sebastian Barry.
Top L-R: Tramp Press; Sally Rooney. Bottom L-R: Alan Rusbridger; Sebastian Barry.
Top L-R: Tramp Press; Sally Rooney. Bottom L-R: Alan Rusbridger; Sebastian Barry.

THIS APRIL, GALWAY City will be turned into a literary hub when writers converge there for the 33rd Cúirt International Festival of Literature.

Set up in 1985, the festival is all about shining a spotlight on national and international literary talent – and this year it will be exploring fiction writing, songwriting, essay writing, poetry and more.

“The local community always support the event,” says this year’s new festival programme director, Emily Cullen. “It’s just so gratifying and wonderful to see it. And I got a sense of it really strongly with the launch that there’s a great local pride in the festival, and you can really see it in the streets. When people see the pencils going up on Quay St they get all excited.”

“There’s a sense of ownership around the festival,” adds Cullen. “Cúirt belongs to everyone and that everyone feels that sense of ownership and that accessibility as well. The city comes alive.”

In taking up the role of programme director, Cullen was of course inspired by the three decades that Cúirt has alreadu been taking place.

“It is a great privilege and great responsibility, so I am very mindful of those things,” she says. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity – I have been attending Cúirt for many years.”

Cúirt is “an institution in people’s minds”, says Cullen. ”

The name comes from the old Gaelic courts of poetry in Munster, a “gathering of like-minded people sharing ideas, sharing their work and honing their craft”, she says.

Alongside all the many Irish people taking part in the festival this year are writers from abroad. “I’m very interested in non-anglophone writing,” says Cullen.

Diversity is a big part. Like literature in translation, literature in other cultures that we don’t normally have access to. Bringing in world and global voices is very important to me.

Talk and tales

One of this year’s visitors will be former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger, who will talk about his book Play It Again, about how he learned to play Chopin’s First Ballade Op 23 in a year.

At the event, he will be joined by international pianist Finghin Collins for a night of music, readings and discussion.

More music will be discussed at the event Lyrics Of Our Lives: The Art of Songwriting on 26 April, when Julie Feeney, Paul Linehan, Brendan Murphy, Steve Wall and Sharon Vaughn take part in a talk chaired by Tony Clayton Lea about the craft of music-making.

The same day, at the World Perspectives event, Catalan writer Edward Márquez, Austria’s Norbert Gstrein and France’s Hédi Kaddour will all talk about art, writing and the world.

Writers like Bernard McLaverty, Sebastian Barry, EM Reapy, June Caldwell, Anna Carey, Sally Rooney and Danny Denton wil also be visiting Cúirt.

Promoting new and local voices is on the agenda, with poets like Liz Quirke and Rachel Coventry speaking at events.

“Ideas are very important to Cúirt as well – Professor Declan Kiberd is going to be talking about the idea of ‘after Ireland’,” says Cullen. “It’s about the nation in flux, very much rapidly changing.”

Cúirt will include many free events, as Cullen says they are “mindful of access and keeping it as accessible as possible”. There will be an Irish language element to the programme too – Cullen is a gaeilgeoir herself.

“I’m very keen as a gaeilgeoir to make sure that Galway’s unique status as a bilingual city is showcased and highlighted,” she says. The Aran Islands won’t be forgotten about, as there’ll be a writer at each secondary school on the islands working with students during the week of the festival.

“At the heart of Cúirt is the writer and the reader – they remain at the core of the festival,” says Cullen. “More than ever in our digitally-saturated world, people are hungry for human connection and connection with ideas and readers and writers. Cúirt exists to really not only help readers and writers and connect them, but just to embody those relationships and to recognise them and value them.

“I think it’s really important that readers and writers are connected with ideas but also with each other, so they can share their passion for literature and meet like-minded people and meet new people they haven’t met before, and discover new writers as well.”

Cúirt International Literary Festival runs from 23 – 29 April this year – for more information, visit the official website.

Read: An award-winning poem: Fur Coat and No Knickers>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife
58,274  11
2
Clerical officer forced to take €11,000 salary cut for same job because he's turning 65
42,224  55
3
A collection of nearly 300 years of Irish images is now online
40,514  17
Fora
1
RTÉ was ordered to pay €50,000 to an ex-reporter - here are the lessons for employers
817  0
2
A lack of new apartments is making Ireland's 'dysfunctional' property market even worse
131  0
The42
1
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
107,333  60
2
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
59,099  110
3
As it happened: Tipperary v Limerick, National Hurling League semi-final
52,616  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Beyonce, Colin Farrell, and Christina Aguilera... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
7,129  0
2
Just 12 of the most ridiculous headlines about the Royal Wedding so far
6,654  1
3
The #SaggyBoobsMatter movement is inspiring women to cancel plastic surgery
6,345  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaÃ­ than any other part of the country
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than any other part of the country
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
RUSSIA
Since 2014, Irish trade with Russia has fallen - agrifoods have been 'hit hard'
Since 2014, Irish trade with Russia has fallen - agrifoods have been 'hit hard'
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
Russia escalates action against European countries as it puts UK diplomats on notice
HOUSING
The average house price in Dublin is â¬145,000 more than five years ago
The average house price in Dublin is €145,000 more than five years ago
Students living in €249-a-week accommodation offered partial refunds due to months of construction work
Hotel was paid up to €5m to accommodate homeless people last year
YOUR SAY
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
Poll: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?
Poll: Did you go to the pub today?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie