  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government to invest an "unprecedented" €1.2 billion in culture, language and heritage

The move is as part of the Ireland 2040 plan.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 2:37 PM
1 hour ago 4,205 Views 42 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3950136
Source: Creative Ireland/YouTube

THE GOVERNMENT IS to invest an “unprecedented” €1.2 billion in the culture, heritage and language infrastructure of Ireland as part of its Project Ireland 2040.

The announcement was made today at the National Gallery of Ireland (NGI), which is one of the national cultural institutions which will benefit from a funding injection of an overall €460 million as part of the plan. The NGI will see further phases of its masterplan redevelopment funded from this €460 million.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister of State for the Irish Language, Joe McHugh were all on hand to launch the plan in the beautiful surroundings of the NGI’s Shaw room.

While the Project 2040 plan had come under criticism due to the nature of how it was initially advertised, there was no mention of any hiccups during the launch. The Ministers focused on the fact they believe this plan is “unprecedented” in its scale and will provide a much-needed funding boost to many of Ireland’s cultural institutions, as well as the country’s heritage and language.

2040 2 Source: Aoife Barry

The Taoiseach told the assembled crowd that “our culture is who we are”, describing this element of Ireland 2040 as “innovative and ambitious”. He said that culture drives tourism and creates jobs, and fosters creativity. We have a “unique culture as Irish people” he said. Varadkar also noted that this plan builds on the previous Creative Ireland plan.

He emphasised that the scope of the plan takes in all parts of the country, and added “there is a misconception that heritage is all about the past”.

Minister Madigan praised the Taoiseach for his support of the culture plan, while Donohoe said the investment is a “statement of ambition and a statement of hope in the transformative effect investment in the arts can have”.

Deputy McHugh emphasised the importance of the Irish language in his speech, and encouraged people to speak Irish – no matter how little they have – where and when they can.

Investment

IMG_1071 Source: Aoife Barry

Here’s what this €1.2bn plan includes:

  • €460 million for our National Cultural Institutions.
  • €265 million for cultural and creativity investment programme.
  • €285 million for natural and built heritage.
  • €178 million for the Gaeltacht, the Irish language and the Islands.

The priority projects under the national cultural institutions investment programme of €460 million are:

  • National Library of Ireland renovation
  • National Archives of Ireland renovation
  • National Museum of Ireland masterplan redevelopment
  • National Concert Hall renovation
  • Crawford Art Gallery redevelopment
  • National Theatre redevelopment
  • Irish Museum of Modern Art renovation
  • National Gallery of Ireland – further phases of the masterplan redevelopment
  • Chester Beatty Library improvements.

The plan says that a cultural and creativity investment programme comprising €265 million “will be closely aligned with the cultural infrastructure, creative communities and creative industries pillars of the Creative Ireland Programme”.

  • €200 million will be invested in media production and audio visual industries
  • A €40 million programme of investing in cultural infrastructure across all regions will see support for the maintenance and development of regional arts centres, theatres, regional museums, galleries, archives, multi-use facilities, artist studios etc
  • A €10 million national digitisation investment programme will see national collections digitised over the course of the plan supporting the conservation, preservation and dissemination of the national collections
  • Galway as EU Capital of Culture will receive €15 million funding for its cultural programme.

Under the €285m heritage programme, there will be a €50 million programme of investment for national parks and reserves right across the country.

It will also see an investment of €85 million in historic environment. This will include initiatives to revitalise the historic cores of urban centres, restoration of the Ulster Canal and inland waterways, maintain and protect heritage assets like Valentia Island Cable Station, and investments to improve public access to and restoring historic buildings to use.

There will be an investment programme of €60 million in our national built heritage.

Investments in protecting and conserving built heritage including National Monuments through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and Historic Structures Fund will be delivered under this strand.

Priority projects under the €178m plan for investing in the Gaeltacht, the Irish language and the islands are:

  • €33 million investment in actions to support the Gaeltacht language planning process
  • €105 million investment in Gaeltacht areas through Údarás na Gaeltachta. This will include an increase in Údarás na Gaeltachta’s annual Exchequer capital allocation to €12 million, creating 1,000 jobs annually and facilitating the upgrade of Údarás na Gaeltachta’s property portfolio
  • €13 million to support Irish Language Networks and Gaeltacht Service Towns through the development of language and culture hubs across the country with a flagship centre to support Irish language speakers in Dublin
  • €27 million to improve marine infrastructure for Inis Oírr, Inis Meáin and Oileán Thoraí.

You can read more in the full programme, which is available here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Two tourists (60s) have died after a pony and trap incident at Kerry's Gap of Dunloe
68,630  71
2
Most Irish people don't want to see Jackson and Olding back in international panel
50,901  0
3
Hero gardaí save the life of newborn baby whose face 'had turned blue'
47,607  38
Fora
1
A Dutch company claims Dublin Airport's owner 'acted unlawfully' over a €50m tender
2,011  0
2
Poll: Are traditional business dress codes outdated?
697  0
3
A Newry-based sports data firm has struck up a 'huge' deal with Brazil's football team
118  0
The42
1
'We were on a replay and missed a goal': Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature
34,160  19
2
'I didn't actually speak to Brian Cody for the whole six months I was out there'
27,703  1
3
'We're a sleeping giant but finally we've woken up'
24,272  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Aoibhín Garrihy defended herself for climbing a mountain in Kerry while seven months pregnant
9,368  11
2
People loved Irish wrestler Finn Balor's big entrance with LGBT fans during WrestleMania last night
7,442  7
3
Just 15 of the best things you can get on Groupon right now
5,638  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years
NORTHERN IRELAND
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton warns political stalemate could result in the North going 'back into the hell of the Troubles'
Peter Hain: 'The UK government is playing a dangerous game with the peace process'
DUBLIN
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Gardaí looking for dashcam footage after garda dragged by jeep
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie