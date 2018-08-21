This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Open-air gigs, Oscar-nominated film workshops, and river racing: Culture Night programme goes live

More than 4,000 free events will take place across the country on 21 September.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 6:46 PM
10 minutes ago 47 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4194435
Ballerinas from Dance Ireleand and The Hit Machine at the launch of the Culture Night programme today.
Image: Photocall Ireland
Ballerinas from Dance Ireleand and The Hit Machine at the launch of the Culture Night programme today.
Ballerinas from Dance Ireleand and The Hit Machine at the launch of the Culture Night programme today.
Image: Photocall Ireland

AN EXHIBITION TO celebrate Seamus Heaney, a workshop by an Oscar-nominated film studio, and a currach race are among over 4,000 events that will take place as part of this year’s Culture Night.

Up to 1,600 venues across the country will open their doors on 21 September as they host a late-night programme of free events for people of all ages and cultural persuasions.

The 2018 programme, which was launched today, contains events in all 26 counties which hope to showcase Ireland’s creativity, storytelling and culture.

Organisers are hoping to build on last year’s turnout, when more than 400,000 people experienced the evening of free events.

Dublin highlights include an exhibition at the Bank of Ireland Cultural and Heritage Centre to celebrate Seamus Heaney, a workshop by animation studio Brown Bag, and Currach Racing on the River Liffey.

Elsewhere, folk musician Luka Bloom will perform in Kilkee, Co. Clare, a night of African dance, Palestinian Dabke and Irish Céilí will take place in Kerry, while Tipperary author Julian Gough will read from his new novel at Cashel Library.

Meanwhile, The Concert Hall in Cork City will host an event with Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra, playing a range of music from Johann Strauss to Abba, while in Galway, Croatian artist Tomislav Branjovic will install of a series of murals on the theme of love becoming a dictatorship.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s programme, Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan said Ireland was lucky to have a rich and varied culture.

She said: “Culture Night once again provides people across the country with the perfect opportunity to get out and immerse themselves in it for one evening.”

Madigan also hoped people would be encouraged to enjoy “an evening of cultural discovery” by exploring the programme in depth before 21 September.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    62,873  121
    2
    		'I find them terrifying': Mary McAleese wary of gay priests and nuns who preach anti-LGBTI message
    50,427  182
    3
    		'Humiliated, belittled, embarassed': Woman awarded €4.2k over Hap discrimination
    49,999  61
    Fora
    1
    		Filling station operator Top Oil has been bought by a Canadian fuel giant
    277  0
    2
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    270  0
    3
    		Ireland is getting its first direct flights to Dallas
    185  0
    The42
    1
    		Harte on Tyrone's RTÉ position and brands criticism from former players as a 'cheap shot'
    44,766  72
    2
    		'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    43,827  10
    3
    		As it happened: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Premier League
    43,281  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    36,506  1
    2
    		Paul Costelloe shared some insights into the making of Vogue Williams' wedding dress
    13,885  1
    3
    		11 of the most bizarre moments from the first night of the Rose of Tralee 2018
    7,491  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    DUBLIN
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    Drugs, cash, and fake passports seized in Dublin raid
    'He was my dad and I love him very much' - son accused of murdering father
    CROKE PARK
    'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back at image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back at image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    'I didn't really sleep last night because I visualised scoring a goal on All-Ireland final day'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie