This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in the South

Have you planned what you are doing this Culture Night? Here’s our guide to activities in the South.

By Aisling O'Rourke Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,626 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4243305
Preparations are underway for a bumper Culture Night this coming Friday.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Preparations are underway for a bumper Culture Night this coming Friday.
Preparations are underway for a bumper Culture Night this coming Friday.
Image: Cathal Noonan

CULTURE NIGHT PROMISES promises to see hundreds of venues open their doors for free this Friday night (21 September).

This year there’s printmaking, zorbing on the Shannon and pottery-making to name just some of the events. 

In this evening’s installment of our culture guide we take a look at what’s lined up for the South, while we’ve already looked at Dublin and the East and the Midlands and West.  It’s important to note while all activities are free, some require pre-booking, with many of these booking out fast. You’ll find the full details on the Culture Night website

30741145_2108528406052238_8267622890145316864_o Rashid Johnson 'No More Water' at Lismore Castle Arts Source: PAUL MCAREE/Lismore Castle Arts

Waterford

  • Fancy transforming yourself into a lion, a cat, or a monkey? Head over to the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) in Lombard Street and explore your creativity with visual artist Ruth Flynn as she invites children and parents to make animal themed masks. From 6pm to 7pm at Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) 6 Lombard Street Waterford.
  • Drop into Garter Lane Gallery for a family-friendly printing workshop for children from 5-12 years. Be inspired to create your own print with artist and printmaker Anne McDonnell. From 5pm to 7pm.
  • Lismore Castle Arts is hosting a guided tour and the launch of a new publication by Juneau Projects featuring linocut illustrations made with members of the local community as part of A Space For Lismore. From 7pm to 9.30pm.

Tipperary 

  • Artist and photographer Vincent Hannon returns to Clonmel to make more portraits of Culture Night participants. Sit for a portrait or watch Vincent make lasting images that people can take home for free. From 4pm 9pm at the Main Guard, Sarsfield Street, Clonmel.
  • Members of the Irish Wheelchair Association are showcasing their artworks in a new exhibition this Friday night. Visitors are encouraged to come along and discuss the work with the artists involved. Centre for Independent Living, Stradavoher Business Park, Thurles.

Source: Shutterstock/Jaroslav Moravcik

Limerick

  • Bedford Row will be a hive of activity on Culture Night with hip hop performances, mini all-ages dance classes, performances by Limerick Music Generation and the Mary Immaculate Community Choir. From 5pm to 9pm.
  • European Warriors of Horseback Archery will be on show at King John’s Castle. Presented by Zoltan Gere, an expert in the ancient martial art of ground archery and horseback archery, visitors will enjoy astounding demonstrations of centuries old horseback archery with shows at 5pm. and 7pm. Booking required.
  • Challenge yourself to walk, run or even just to stand on water in a water zorbing experience. From 5pm to 8pm at Hunt Museum, Back Garden, Nevsail’s hut, Rutland Street, Limerick.

Kerry 

  • Siamsa Tire is hosting a variety of events including the premiere of Ceol sa Chroí, a specially commissioned piece by Neil Martin and artist-in-residence, Conor O’Grady will work with visitors on an interactive project. From 5.30pm to 9.30pm at Siamsa Tire, Town Park, Tralee.
  • A captivating, stimulating and therapeutic workshop based on Innabubble Theatre Company’s multi-sensory show Spirit Of The Forest using music, textures, puppets, lights, sounds and smells. Help the spirits find out what’s wrong with the forest. From 7pm to 8pm at Cahersiveen Library, Market Street, Cahersiveen.

Source: Blackrock Castle Observatory

Cork

  • Anam Cara Writers and Artists Retreat hosts a journey through the process of composing music. From 8pm to 9pm Eyeries, Beara, West Cork.
  • Enjoy Culture Night 2018 at CIT’s Blackrock Castle Observatory where you will find a variety of science and astronomy events for all ages. From 6pm to 10pm.
  • Bere Island Heritage Centre hosts an evening of art on Bere Island, with work from local artists, photographers and islanders. From 5pm to 8pm at Ballinakilla, Bere Island, Co Cork

These are just a small example of the hundreds of Culture Night events taking place across the South this coming Friday. For more details on what’s going on in your area have a look here.  Tomorrow we will look ahead to events in the North.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    141,188  31
    2
    		As it happened: Two killed and second day of National Ploughing Championships cancelled following Storm Ali
    119,045  16
    3
    		'Like an earthquake hit': Heavy traffic out of Screggan as Ploughing cancelled due to weather
    113,863  73
    Fora
    1
    		Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    2,917  0
    2
    		Designer Orla Kiely shuttered her online and retail business after 'challenges' in the UK
    473  1
    3
    		Plans to convert a section of Arnotts' car park into a hotel have been approved
    369  0
    The42
    1
    		Carnacon reinstated to championship but 8 players who left Mayo squad hit with 4-week bans
    39,516  57
    2
    		'I think it’s the right thing to do' - GAA plans for a two-tier All-Ireland football championship
    33,607  50
    3
    		Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    27,888  65
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The difference between Khloé and Kristen's messages reminds us how important 'I Weigh' movement is
    14,432  0
    2
    		Ryan Tubridy brought his biggest fan to tears at the National Ploughing Championships
    3,525  0
    3
    		Jamie Oliver admitted he tracks his children's whereabouts on an app ...it's The Dredge
    3,421  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaÃ­ respond to 'barricade incident'
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    Road users told to put away phones and prepare for Storm Ali
    HOUSING
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Housing activists host practical training session for tenants 'to be able to resist illegal evictions'
    High Court grants orders requiring protesters to end occupation of Dublin property
    OPINION
    'Your 30s are a tricky time for women. The biological and social pressures to conform are immense'
    'Your 30s are a tricky time for women. The biological and social pressures to conform are immense'
    'Give our defence forces a living wage': Why I'm marching on the Dáil today
    'Growing up, my gay pals and I were groped, harassed, screamed at and bothered at every second turn'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie