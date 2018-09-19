Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in the South

CULTURE NIGHT PROMISES promises to see hundreds of venues open their doors for free this Friday night (21 September).

This year there’s printmaking, zorbing on the Shannon and pottery-making to name just some of the events.

In this evening’s installment of our culture guide we take a look at what’s lined up for the South, while we’ve already looked at Dublin and the East and the Midlands and West. It’s important to note while all activities are free, some require pre-booking, with many of these booking out fast. You’ll find the full details on the Culture Night website

Rashid Johnson 'No More Water' at Lismore Castle Arts Source: PAUL MCAREE/Lismore Castle Arts

Waterford

Fancy transforming yourself into a lion, a cat, or a monkey? Head over to the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) in Lombard Street and explore your creativity with visual artist Ruth Flynn as she invites children and parents to make animal themed masks. From 6pm to 7pm at Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) 6 Lombard Street Waterford.

Drop into Garter Lane Gallery for a family-friendly printing workshop for children from 5-12 years. Be inspired to create your own print with artist and printmaker Anne McDonnell. From 5pm to 7pm.

Lismore Castle Arts is hosting a guided tour and the launch of a new publication by Juneau Projects featuring linocut illustrations made with members of the local community as part of A Space For Lismore. From 7pm to 9.30pm.

Tipperary

Artist and photographer Vincent Hannon returns to Clonmel to make more portraits of Culture Night participants. Sit for a portrait or watch Vincent make lasting images that people can take home for free. From 4pm 9pm at the Main Guard, Sarsfield Street, Clonmel.

Members of the Irish Wheelchair Association are showcasing their artworks in a new exhibition this Friday night. Visitors are encouraged to come along and discuss the work with the artists involved. Centre for Independent Living, Stradavoher Business Park, Thurles.

Source: Shutterstock/Jaroslav Moravcik

Limerick

Bedford Row will be a hive of activity on Culture Night with hip hop performances, mini all-ages dance classes, performances by Limerick Music Generation and the Mary Immaculate Community Choir. From 5pm to 9pm.

European Warriors of Horseback Archery will be on show at King John's Castle. Presented by Zoltan Gere, an expert in the ancient martial art of ground archery and horseback archery, visitors will enjoy astounding demonstrations of centuries old horseback archery with shows at 5pm. and 7pm. Booking required.

Challenge yourself to walk, run or even just to stand on water in a water zorbing experience. From 5pm to 8pm at Hunt Museum, Back Garden, Nevsail's hut, Rutland Street, Limerick.

Kerry

Siamsa Tire is hosting a variety of events including the premiere of Ceol sa Chroí, a specially commissioned piece by Neil Martin and artist-in-residence, Conor O’Grady will work with visitors on an interactive project. From 5.30pm to 9.30pm at Siamsa Tire, Town Park, Tralee.

A captivating, stimulating and therapeutic workshop based on Innabubble Theatre Company’s multi-sensory show Spirit Of The Forest using music, textures, puppets, lights, sounds and smells. Help the spirits find out what’s wrong with the forest. From 7pm to 8pm at Cahersiveen Library, Market Street, Cahersiveen.

Source: Blackrock Castle Observatory

Cork

Anam Cara Writers and Artists Retreat hosts a journey through the process of composing music. From 8pm to 9pm Eyeries, Beara, West Cork.

Enjoy Culture Night 2018 at CIT's Blackrock Castle Observatory where you will find a variety of science and astronomy events for all ages. From 6pm to 10pm.

Bere Island Heritage Centre hosts an evening of art on Bere Island, with work from local artists, photographers and islanders. From 5pm to 8pm at Ballinakilla, Bere Island, Co Cork

These are just a small example of the hundreds of Culture Night events taking place across the South this coming Friday. For more details on what’s going on in your area have a look here. Tomorrow we will look ahead to events in the North.