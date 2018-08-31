This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cyclist seriously injured in N18 collision

The cyclist was treated at the scene before being brought to Limerick Hospital.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 31 Aug 2018, 6:12 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A CYCLIST HAS been seriously injured in a collision on the N18 southbound this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a car which occurred between Junction 8 and 9.

The male cyclist was treated at the scene for serious injuries and has been taken to Limerick Hospital.

The road is currently closed southbound and diversions are in place. The road is expected to fully re-open shortly.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.

