Cyclist seriously injured in N18 collision

A CYCLIST HAS been seriously injured in a collision on the N18 southbound this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a car which occurred between Junction 8 and 9.

The male cyclist was treated at the scene for serious injuries and has been taken to Limerick Hospital.

The road is currently closed southbound and diversions are in place. The road is expected to fully re-open shortly.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.