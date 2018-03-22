At least six dead and several seriously injured following explosion at Czech chemical plant

AT LEAST SIX people have died and several others have been seriously injured in an explosion Thursday at a Czech chemical plant, according to local firefighters.
The incident happened in the northern town of Kralupy-nad-Vltavou.
“We have received information about six dead and several others seriously injured,” regional firefighter spokeswoman Vladimira Kerekova said, quoted by the CTK news agency.
More to follow…
