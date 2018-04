ENTERTAINER DALE WINTON has died aged 62, his agent confirmed this evening.

A statement by agent Jan Kennedy read: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

“While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time of grief.”

Winton was best known for presenting shows such as Supermarket Sweep and the UK National Lottery.