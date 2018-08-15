This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 15 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dart derailed last year because a staff member was 'not competent'

The ‘low-speed derailment’ occurred close to Dun Laoghaire station last year.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 11:05 PM
14 minutes ago 1,121 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4183634
Image: RAIU
Image: RAIU

AN INVESTIGATION INTO the derailment of a DART passenger train last September has found that the train derailed because a staff member was not competent.

The ‘low-speed derailment’ in question occurred on 13 September 2017 at Dun Laoghaire station.

No one was injured during the derailment but thousands of passengers were affected by the delay it caused.

The report published today by the Railway Accident Investigation Unit (RAIU) found that the cause of the derailment was due to the train travelling over failed points which had been incorrectly secured by the points operator, leaving a gap between the stock and switch rails.

Points are a mechanical installation which enables trains to be guided from one track to another.

PastedImage-92278 Source: RAIU

A points operator manually operates power operated points which have failed or have been disconnected.

The RAIU found that deficiencies in the training records and continuous assessment of the points operator meant he did not have sufficient knowledge or practical experience in order to carry out his duties.

The report noted that workplace assessments had changed from six to every twelve months, which meant the points operator had passed as competent at the time of the accident.

The points operator received training on the hand operation of power operated points on the 15 September 2016, which was followed by an assessment directly afterwards in which he passed as competent.

The day of the accident, 13 September 2017, was the first day that the points operator had been required to carry out the duties of points operator, where a train was required to travel over them.

Following the report, Iarnród Éireann has “reverted to four workplace development events over a twenty-four month period”, meaning there will be an assessment every six months.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí are tracking the movements of a convicted rapist linked to Deirdre Jacob murder
    94,792  58
    2
    		Leaving Cert results: Top marks drop across English, Irish and Maths
    48,100  30
    3
    		'I needed to end my fast-fashion fix and get a grip. Here's how I did it'
    33,909  5
    Fora
    1
    		A high-profile property mogul is putting cash into Dublin bike-sharing startup BleeperBike
    548  0
    2
    		Kerry's Fexco has snapped up another London FX firm to strengthen its place in the City
    162  0
    3
    		'We've still much to learn': Paddy Cosgrave has withdrawn Marine Le Pen's invite to Web Summit
    165  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland return far from Jackson's mind as he attempts to restart career in Perpignan
    27,218  45
    2
    		Relief at Rochford staying on and accepting Whatsapp invites 'you haven’t said yes to in eight or nine years'
    14,995  8
    3
    		Rodgers unimpressed by absence of 'fit' Boyata
    9,605  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Perrie Edwards is being praised for showing off her freckles on Instagram
    4,952  2
    2
    		Here's everything we know about Jamie Dornan's new Northern Ireland drama 'Death And Nightingales'
    3,731  0
    3
    		16 of the saltiest Leaving Cert tweets for results day
    8,309  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    The Deirdre Jacob case - from missing person file to murder investigation
    Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    DUBLIN
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    Double Take: The mysterious African rhino that appeared overnight in a Dublin river
    PHOENIX PARK
    With over a week to go, Dublin-bound train tickets for the day of the Pope's mass are nearly sold out
    With over a week to go, Dublin-bound train tickets for the day of the Pope's mass are nearly sold out
    HSE emergency chief: 'We're not saying there will be deaths but we're planning for that eventuality'
    The Papal Cross, the Claddagh ring and 3,000 singers: Behind-the-scenes as the Phoenix Park gets ready for Pope Francis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie