'I could hear the commissioner say that Sergeant McCabe is a kiddie fiddler'

THE FORMER HEAD of the garda press office has told the Disclosures Tribunal that former commissioner Martin Callinan instructed him to brief the media negatively about Maurice McCabe, and say the whistleblower was “motivated by revenge”.

Superintendent Dave Taylor was giving evidence for the first time in Dublin Castle this morning, and also claimed that he heard Callinan call McCabe a “kiddie fiddler” in the presence of a TD.

Taylor is one of the Tribunal’s chief protagonists, given that he made a protected disclosure in 2016 alleging he was directed to conduct a smear campaign against McCabe at the behest of Callinan. He held the role of head of the press office from early 2012 to June 2014.

The Tribunal has already heard evidence from former Public Accounts Committee John McGuinness TD that Callinan told him that McCabe had sexually abused members of his own family during a car park meeting in January 2014. He also said that, just a day prior, Callinan made a comment about a man who “fiddles with kids”, that McGuinness took to refer to McCabe.

These allegations come against the backdrop of what was happening within the gardaí at the time.

McCabe had made a number of allegations of misuse and malpractice within the penalty points system. The PAC had listened to his allegations and were actively pursuing them, putting severe pressure on Commissioner Callinan in 2013 and the beginning of 2014.

Today, Taylor told the Tribunal that – sometime in the middle of 2013 – he was instructed to begin briefing the media negatively about McCabe.

He said that Martin Callinan told him about an allegation of sexual abuse that was made against Maurice McCabe. An allegation had indeed been made against McCabe in 2006 but, after it was investigated by the DPP, McCabe was exonerated of wrongdoing and told that, even if what was alleged had happened, it wouldn’t have constituted a crime.

Taylor said: “I was given specific instructions by Callinan to take every opportunity I had with the media, when they’d bring up Sergeant McCabe… to say ‘well, there’s a backstory here’.”

The former press officer said that he was told by Callinan that McCabe was motivated to raise these issues over the mismanagement of penalty points within An Garda Síochána and get them into the public domain because he was “motivated by revenge”.

He said that Callinan was ”deeply frustrated that this issue had been raised and raised and raised again”.

“It was causing discomfort to senior garda management, and discomfort to him,” Taylor said.

In his protected disclosure, Taylor said: “I can confirm there was a campaign at the highest level in An Garda Siochána involving [Callinan] and [O'Sullivan] to discredit Maurice McCabe.”

Today he clarified: “Callinan directed it. O’Sullivan was aware of it.”

In protected disclosure, Taylor said: "I was also directed to draw journalists attention to the complaint of sexual assault made against Sgt McCabe and that this was the root cause of his agenda - revenge against the gardaí." #DisclosuresTribunal — Sean Murray (@SeanMJourno) May 14, 2018 Source: Sean Murray /Twitter

He corroborated – to a certain extent – the testimony of John McGuinness. While McGuinness had said Callinan told him about a “fucking headbanger” who “fiddles with kids” after a PAC meeting in January 2014, Taylor said today that he heard Callinan directly refer to McCabe as a “kiddie fiddler” in the presence of McGuinness.

Taylor said that, at the time, he respected Commissioner Callinan. When Callinan resigned in March of that year, Taylor sent him a text message saying: “I feel so sorry for the way you have been treated – it’s despicable. You will always be the boss to me and I am proud to have served under you and worked with you.”

He went on to make his protected disclosure, however, following his suspension from the force in September 2016.

When asked why he had changed his view of the situation, Taylor said: “I was away from the hot house, and the influence of An Garda Síochána. I could see in a more clearer light things that I didn’t see when I was part of the force.”

Text messages

Taylor told the Tribunal that he would always brief journalists negatively about McCabe over the phone or in direct conversation, and never through text.

This differs from testimony already given by Maurice McCabe. McCabe has claimed that Taylor told him he sent “hundreds”, possibly “thousands”, of negative messages about the whistleblower to journalists at Callinan’s behest.

Taylor refutes this, and says that he did send hundreds of texts but that they were to Commissioner Callinan and Nóirín O’Sullivan to provide updates on commentary about McCabe in the media, in the Dáil and on social media.

In his protected disclosure in September 2016, he said that much of what he was saying would be backed up by the messages on his phone. Last week, however, the Tribunal heard that a number of phones had not been recovered and that no evidence to back up Taylor’s claims about his text messages to senior garda management could be found.

Taylor told the Tribunal that he had assumed that the phone and the phone records could be recovered at the time he made his protected disclosure.

He also denied any knowledge of the car park meeting between Callinan and McGuinness, contrary to evidence already given by McCabe.

The Tribunal continues this afternoon.