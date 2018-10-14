Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended following the Charleton report

GARDA SUPERINTENDENT DAVID Taylor has been suspended from duty following the findings of the Disclosures Tribunal.

The report by Mr Justice Peter Charleton published on Thursday found that there was a “campaign of calumny” against Maurice McCabe by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan.

The judge also found that this was “actively aided” by former garda press officer Superintendent David Taylor.

Taylor had alleged that he conducted a smear campaign against McCabe on the say-so of Martin Callinan.

Charleton found that Callinan and Taylor were “in it together” but that Taylor didn’t do it “under orders”.

Following the findings, Taylor has been suspended from duty.

A garda spokesperson said that they will not be commenting on individuals but have confirmed that a garda has been suspended.

“A garda officer has been suspended from duty. As this is an employment matter, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further particularly on the identity of the individual,” the spokesperson said.