Want to know how to deal with a difficult boss? Our career expert is waiting for your questions

By Cliodhna Russell Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,661 Views 22 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

DO YOU NEED help in dealing with a difficult boss?

Relationships with bosses can be challenging at the best of times – but if your boss is difficult and your dealings with them are strained – things at work can get particularly stressful.

Having some strategies for handling a tricky boss can make a huge difference to you life.

If you’re having a hard time dealing with your boss and you don’t know how to move forward, then TheJournal.ie wants to hear from you.

Career and performance coach Jane Downes from Clearview Coaching Group will join us for a Facebook Live interview on Tuesday morning at 11am.

Downes will be able to give tips and strategies to find some common ground with your boss — or at least stay sane until you find a new role.

Send any questions you have to cliodhna@thejournal.ie or simply leave your questions in the comments below.

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

