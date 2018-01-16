Dealz urges people to return heatable teddies due to safety risk

Source: Dealz

DISCOUNT RETAILER DEALZ has apologised to its customers after issuing a recall of its heatable plush toys because of incorrect heating instructions on the packaging.

The gorilla, monkey and hippo teddies, labelled as ‘Heatable Hugs’, were sold in Dealz stores for €6 since the end of November.

“We’re sorry to say our ‘Heated Hugs’ that you pop into the microwave have incorrect heating instructions on the packaging,” the retailer said.

There is a risk that the pouch could overheat whilst in the microwave and as we take the safety of our customers seriously, we have taken the decision to immediately remove the product from our shelves.

Dealz and Dublin Fire Brigade are urging those who bought the items, either for themselves or as a gift, to return the product for a full refund.

A receipt isn’t necessary, the store said.

The ‘Heatable Hugs’ products were also sold in Poundland in Northern Ireland for £5.

If you have any questions on this, you can contact the Dealz customer service team on 0333 234 1877. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 9am – 5pm.