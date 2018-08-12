Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Drogheda

Aston Village, Drogheda Source: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in her 60s this morning.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to a house at Aston Village in Drogheda, Co Louth, just after 5am.

The woman was pronounced dead in the house shortly afterwards. The body remains at the scene, which has been preserved, while the State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy has been notified.

The cause of death remains ‘unclear’ according to a Garda spokesperson.

“The course of the Garda investigation will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination,” they said.

It is not yet known when that post mortem will take place.

Investigations are ongoing.