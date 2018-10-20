This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Have you decided who you'll vote for in the presidential election?

With less than a week now until polling day, have you made up your mind yet?

By Sean Murray Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 9:49 AM
28 minutes ago 4,946 Views 22 Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

IT’S LESS THAN a week now until polling day in the 2018 presidential election.

The six candidates have been campaigning hard in the past few weeks, with the last few days dominated by the furore and fallout from Peter Casey’s comments about Travellers.

There are still some debates to be had before next Friday, but time is running out for challengers to try to make gains on the dominant lead incumbent Michael D Higgins has in the polls.

So, today we’re asking you: Have you decided who you’ll vote for in the presidential election?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

