Poll: Have you decided who you'll vote for in the presidential election?

IT’S LESS THAN a week now until polling day in the 2018 presidential election.

The six candidates have been campaigning hard in the past few weeks, with the last few days dominated by the furore and fallout from Peter Casey’s comments about Travellers.

There are still some debates to be had before next Friday, but time is running out for challengers to try to make gains on the dominant lead incumbent Michael D Higgins has in the polls.

So, today we’re asking you: Have you decided who you’ll vote for in the presidential election?

